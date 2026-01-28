TOGETHXR Makes Equity Investment in Sportsish with Strategic Partnership To Expand Female-Forward Storytelling

The conversation just got bigger: partnership to bring the same energy,

collectively expanding audience and storytelling

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest growing and most popular women's sports media company of its kind, TOGETHXR today announced a strategic partnership and equity investment in Sportsish and its founder Lily Shimbashi to bring fresh perspectives on sports and pop culture, while staying true to the coverage fans love. The partnership meets audiences where they are, creating a new entry point that champions female-forward sports storytelling and expands the conversation to celebrate both women's sports and women who are fans of all sports.

In addition to a new series in development, the partnership will feature on-the-ground coverage at major sporting events, including the launch of "Bestie Bowl," a new Sportsish-led franchise debuting around the biggest game in sports this February. With stars converging on the Bay Area, Shimbashi plays bestie matchmaker – helping NFL players find their next great friendship by interviewing potential candidates and using her "patented" formula to crown the perfect new NFL bestie.

Through this partnership, TOGETHXR broadens its content and reach for female-forward storytelling, and Sportsish will maintain its unique voice and cultural perspective, strengthened by TOGETHXR's infrastructure and resources, while expanding the collective distribution of both companies.

Co-founded in 2021 by world-renowned athletes Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel, Chloe Kim, and sports media veteran Jessica Robertson, TOGETHXR was created to elevate women's sports and fill a longstanding gap in coverage. Since then, TOGETHXR has attracted 4 million social media followers and 200,000 newsletter subscribers in addition to producing a diverse slate of content, including podcasts, documentaries, scripted and unscripted programming, and a book.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sportsish into the TOGETHXR family and to celebrate Lily as a talented and dynamic creator with a unique voice that meets all sports fans through authentic storytelling," said Kati Fernandez, TOGETHXR Chief Content Officer. "As Sportsish joins forces with TOGETHXR, it provides a powerful new connection with women who love sports across the board, while helping us grow with intention and make conversations bigger, bolder, and more engaging."

Also founded in 2021, Sportsish has built a thriving community reaching more than 331,000 followers across social media, including 145,000 followers and 80% growth in the last year. Sportsish has generated 174 million total video views, earning 9.6 million engagements, more than 38 million total views, and 2.7 million engagements on TikTok alone in the last calendar year.

"It's an honor to join forces with TOGETHXR to bring culture-driven sports content to a larger audience," said Shimbashi. "The strategic partnership and investment allow us to remain an independent voice, backed by a trusted and mission-aligned media company, as we continue creating content that spans across the full spectrum of the entire sports landscape."

About TOGETHXR

TOGETHXR is the fastest growing, most popular, and most engaging women's sports brand. The trailblazing media and commerce company has generated more than $6 million in revenue from its trademarked slogan and product line that boldly state an undeniable truth: "Everyone Watches Women's Sports." Co-founded by sports media veteran Jessica Robertson alongside four of the world's greatest professional athletes: Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, TOGETHXR focuses on rich storytelling rooted in lifestyle and youth culture. TOGETHXR highlights a diverse and inclusive community of game-changers, culture shapers, thought leaders, and barrier breakers – finding and sharing the stories of women doing the same. As one of the most compelling platforms for women in sports and culture, TOGETHXR's in-house production studio has developed a slate of premium scripted and unscripted content, streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime and FuboTV among others.

About Sportsish

Founded in 2021, Sportsish is a female-founded sports media company redefining the modern sports conversation. Blending internet-native storytelling with a sharp cultural lens, Sportsish reaches women who love sports across the full landscape—on their own terms. Led by founder Lily Shimbashi, Sportsish has built a fast-growing, highly engaged community across social platforms, generating hundreds of millions of views and shaping how sports culture shows up online.

