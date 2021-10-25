Toggled Unveils Next Generation Intelligent Building Technology at LightFair 2021

Toggled's new controllers enhance and expand Toggled iQ's technology portfolio and enable customers and partners to create scalable connected building solutions. Further building on Toggled iQ's platform, the Area Lighting Controller provides a power switching and dimming interface between existing luminaires, rooms, or entire circuits (up to 20A) and the Toggled iQ connected lighting network. The Plug Load Controller provides a power switching interface between plugs/outlets, and other non-lighting loads, or entire non-lighting circuits (up to 20A), and the Toggled iQ platform resulting in ongoing energy savings.

"As expectations for corporate environmental responsibility and sustainability are rising sharply and smart building technologies mature, building owners and operators are increasingly faced with pressures to upgrade their systems to optimize building performance, employee or tenant satisfaction, and meet evolving building regulations," said Daniel Hollenkamp, Jr., chief operating officer, Toggled. "Adding these new products to the Toggled iQ portfolio changes the game in connected building solutions, empowering customers to deploy Toggled iQ in areas that were previously cost prohibitive or incompatible with other building assets.

Founded in 2007, Toggled has evolved from a leading LED lighting provider to an innovator in sustainable building technologies that enables organizations to customize and control their building operating systems in real-time.

Key Benefits of Toggled iQ Plug Load Controller:

Provides additional energy savings of 26 percent in workstations and nearly 50 percent in kitchens and printer rooms where plug loads are typically difficult to implement and control.

of 26 percent in workstations and nearly 50 percent in kitchens and printer rooms where plug loads are typically difficult to implement and control. Meets new energy code requirements based on the ANSI/ASHRAE/IES 90.1 energy standard as well as California's Title 24, part 6

based on the ANSI/ASHRAE/IES 90.1 energy standard as well as Title 24, part 6 Allows for independent installation. Consistent with all Toggled iQ products, the plug load controller can be installed as a stand-alone device or as part of a larger portfolio of network controlled devices.

Consistent with all Toggled iQ products, the plug load controller can be installed as a stand-alone device or as part of a larger portfolio of network controlled devices. Offers multiple control methods including occupancy/vacancy, scheduling, and app control features

including occupancy/vacancy, scheduling, and app control features Offers an open system seamless integration into the Toggled iQ platform, as well as most third-party systems through an open API

seamless integration into the Toggled iQ platform, as well as most third-party systems through an open API Provides the connection of up to 32,000 devices on a single network within a secure environment via an encrypted Bluetooth® low-energy mesh network

Key Benefits of Toggled iQ Area Lighting Controller:

Occupancy and vacancy detection allows connected devices to turn on/off or be set to a customized trim or scene when they detect motion.

allows connected devices to turn on/off or be set to a customized trim or scene when they detect motion. Onboard energy metering enables analytical insights and verification of energy savings.

enables analytical insights and verification of energy savings. Controls and monitors all Toggled and third-party lighting devices.

With more than 150 patents, Toggled is the only software-focused company to deliver end-to-end networked lighting and building control solutions, ensuring consistent product quality and customer satisfaction. Because the system is wireless, users don't have to tear up the office space during installation. Toggled iQ can also integrate into existing BAS systems, which provides additional flexibility when considering system architecture.

The Toggled team will be located at booth 2320 at LightFair in the Javits Center. To schedule a demo or meeting at the event between October 27 and 29, email [email protected] or call 1-844-Toggled (1-844-864-4533).

In addition to the new Toggled iQ Plug Load and Area Lighting Controllers at LightFair, Toggled will also be spotlighting its full building solutions portfolio, including:

Toggled iQ LED tubes

Toggled iQ Sensor

Toggled iQ Downlights

Toggled iQ Switch

Toggled iQ IoT Gateway

About Toggled

Toggled and Toggled iQ are registered trademark brands of Ilumisys, Inc. (dba Toggled), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a networked lighting and building control system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensor monitoring, and intelligent building control. To learn more, visit https://toggled.com .

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contact:

Altair Corporate

Jennifer Ristic

+1.216.849.3109

[email protected]

SOURCE Altair

Related Links

http://www.altair.com

