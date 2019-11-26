Togo Group Expands Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Togo Group has expanded its team with a recent series of executive hires that has leaders from major travel and technology brands joining the growing company that is reimagining the road-based travel and outdoor tourism experience. The announced hirings by Togo Group fill key roles leading strategy, product development, partnerships, and marketing for Togo Group and two of its consumer brands.

"Every year, more travelers are discovering the joys of road-based and outdoor travel, and we want to make their adventures easier, more accessible, and more enjoyable," said Danny Hest, CEO of Togo Group. "We're assembling a team who understands how special that is. There is a vibrant community built around road-based travel, and we're thrilled to add talented leaders who share our vision for the industry."

Among the announced hires is Anh Nguyen, whom Togo Group named as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. A veteran of Expedia and McKinsey & Company, Anh will report to the CEO and will be responsible for Togo Group strategic planning and growth initiatives.

At the business unit level, Togo Group also recently made two key hires to expand the leadership teams at Togo RV and Mighway, two of its consumer brands.

Rose Grabowski has joined the Togo RV team as Vice President of Product. Most recently at GrubHub, Rose will use her extensive experience in product design and user experience to shape growth and innovation for Togo Group's flagship product.

Dave Hine has joined the Mighway team as the Head of Marketing and Partnerships for the peer-to-peer recreational vehicle rental service in New Zealand. Dave's career spans twenty years leading marketing, digital, and sales teams. He most recently served as Chief Digital Officer for MediaWorks NZ, New Zealand's largest independent media company. In his new role, Dave will further strengthen Mighway's position as the country's largest and fastest-growing platform of its kind.

"Togo Group will continue to add strong team members to our growing family," added Hest. In addition to open roles in engineering, marketing, and business development, Togo Group is currently conducting a search for a Chief People Officer.

ABOUT TOGO GROUP

Togo Group is creating the leading technology platform for road-based travel and outdoor tourism. For consumers, Togo Group brings together products and services that empower travelers to more easily own, rent, and maintain recreational vehicles as well as more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. Togo Group's commercial products and services put the power of data back in the customers' hands, enabling enterprises to more efficiently handle fleet management, reservations, telematics hardware, analytics tools, and geo-data services to drive their business forward. Togo Group operates globally with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Auckland, and Melbourne. Learn more at togogroup.io.

