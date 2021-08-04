Togo Group Welcomes Campground App Campendium to Its Family of Digital Travel Products

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Togo Group, the leading technology platform for road travel and outdoor experiences, announced today that it has added Campendium to its family of digital brands.

Campendium, which will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand, is a crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 32,000 public and private camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Over the past 12 months, Campendium's app and website traffic has grown 59%, with a 58.5% increase of net-new users over the same period.

"Campendium is the standard for RVers when finding places to camp. From public lands to established campgrounds, Campendium's knowledge is unique, rapidly-growing, and used by millions of RVers," said Togo Group CEO Danny Hest. "It will significantly advance our mission to provide RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools — including finding accommodations — that allow them to fully enjoy their journey. We look forward to applying our experience, scale, and tools to help Campendium further develop its product, enhance the user experience, and grow the platform's reach."

As part of that growth effort, Campendium will soon be accessible with Togo Group's Roadpass system. This secure single login profile allows users to access all of Togo Group's travel tools.

Co-founders Brian Easterling and Leigh Wetzel, who launched the website in 2015, will remain with Campendium to support its continued growth.

"Helping people discover great places to camp has been our passion for over six years," said Leigh Wetzel. "Joining the Togo Group family with its depth of resources and talent is the best way for Campendium to reach its full potential, further improve the experience for our community, and deepen the brand's commitment to the conservation of public lands."

Togo Group's other brands include Roadtrippers , a trip planning app that offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, identify and save destinations, and more; Togo RV , the ultimate app to keep RV owners organized, inspired, and on the move with a set of tools focused on improving the RV experience; and RVillage , the largest and most active social network of RV owners and enthusiasts.

About Togo Group

Togo Group is a technology joint-venture between THOR Industries and Tourism Holdings Limited. Togo Group is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles as well as more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. Togo Group has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Togo Group and its Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at togogroup.io.

