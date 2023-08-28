TogoRun Donates Quarter-Million Dollars in Pro Bono Support to Orbis International

News provided by

Orbis International

28 Aug, 2023, 07:57 ET

The award-winning communications agency is donating its time and expertise to grow awareness of the eye care nonprofit and its work to end avoidable vision loss and blindness

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a strategic communications agency specializing in global health and well-being, has committed to support Orbis International, a leading eye care nonprofit, in its communications and marketing. The in-kind support from the independent, woman-owned agency will help Orbis grow its brand around the globe. TogoRun will donate its expertise in earned media, cause marketing and corporate partnerships, influencer and ambassador relationship cultivation, and more to help Orbis amplify its voice as a leader in the global fight against avoidable blindness and vision loss.

TogoRun is committed to giving back through in-kind services to nonprofits that share the agency's vision to make a healthy impact worldwide. During the pandemic, when the agency gave up its real estate and went virtual full-time, the team committed to redirect their savings for good. Orbis has received $250,000 in pro bono support for the first year of the partnership. This gift represents one quarter of TogoRun's annual in-kind budget for nonprofits and cause marketing initiatives.

"We are thrilled to work with the outstanding Orbis team to ensure that those at risk of losing their vision have access to sight-saving care to help them see a thriving future for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come," said Gloria "Glo" Janata, President, CEO, and Owner of TogoRun. "My team and I are looking forward to helping Orbis share important untold and inspiring stories to not only drive awareness but also support for their vital mission."

"We are honored that TogoRun has recognized Orbis and its achievements in global eye care and has chosen us as the vehicle of their generosity," said Derek Hodkey, President and CEO of Orbis International. "Orbis has successfully garnered a loyal base of supporters through our storytelling, especially in the aviation and medical communities, and TogoRun can magnify the impact of our small communications and marketing team, helping us spread our message to a much wider audience. With increased awareness comes increased support – and the ability for Orbis to create a lasting impact in the lives of even more individuals."

Together, with TogoRun's invaluable contribution to supporting philanthropic causes and Orbis's unwavering commitment to ensuring everyone can access the eye care they need to thrive, the future holds great promise for a world where avoidable blindness and vision loss become a thing of the past.

About Orbis

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for over four decades. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling the untold story. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners in +90 markets, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical device, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and the UN Global Compact. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 230 industry awards, including Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2023 and Best in Business for Marketing in 2022, and donates at least 11% of time each year in pro bono services to non-profits that share our values. To learn more, please visit: www.TogoRun.com. And follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and, Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Orbis International
Jenna Montgomery
Manager, Global Communications and Marketing
[email protected]

TogoRun
Nicky Diaz
Senior Account Executive
[email protected] 

SOURCE Orbis International

Also from this source

Study Shows High Patient Satisfaction with AI Eye Screenings

Orbis and partners mark historic 100 millionth dose of sight-saving antibiotic azithromycin in the fight to eliminate blinding trachoma in Ethiopia by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.