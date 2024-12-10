TogoRun Named to Two Inc. 2024 Best in Business Lists for General Excellence and Public Relations in Health Care Marketing and Advertising

Recognition marks five consecutive Inc. Awards for TogoRun as an independent, woman-owned health and well-being strategic communications agency and 33 overall industry awards since agency spin-off from Omnicom in 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a woman-owned, global health and well-being public relations, digital marketing, and issues management agency, is proud to announce its inclusion on two Inc. 2024 Best in Business lists for Health Care Marketing and Advertising: 1. General Excellence, and 2. Public Relations. This latest recognition from Inc. marks TogoRun's fifth consecutive Inc. Award, including Best in Business Awards for Marketing (2022), Public Relations (2023 and 2024), and General Excellence (2024); and Best Places to Work (2023).

TogoRun Logo (PRNewsfoto/TogoRun)

"We are honored to be recognized by the editors at Inc. magazine as a company making a profound impact on our industry and on society at large," said Gloria "Glo" Janata, JD, TogoRun President, CEO, and owner. "Our team works tirelessly to create high-impact global health campaigns that tell our clients' untold stories, support the triple bottom line, and pay it forward by providing up to $1 million annually in pro bono services. We're so blessed to be working with leading pioneers in biotech, life sciences, medical devices, public health, and health care data management, and grateful for the opportunity to support their groundbreaking work. Cheers to making a healthy impact every day, to our remarkable team and clients, and to all Inc. winners!"

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. More than 1,000 entries were received; only 241 companies were selected as winners. The full list can be found here and in Inc. magazine's winter print edition, which drops on December 17, 2024.

Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief at Inc., said, "For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects."

In 2024, TogoRun has had an exceptional year of accomplishments as an agency and for its clients. In addition to the two new Inc. 2024 Best in Business awards, TogoRun secured three Digital Health Awards, three Hermes Creative Awards, three MarCom Awards, a PR News Platinum Award, and a Silver SABRE Award for PR Agency Citizenship, bringing its total number of awards to 33 since spinning off from Omnicom in 2020.

TogoRun Partner and Chief Marketing and Operating Officer Sheetal Davitt said, "TogoRun has always been an agency clients can turn to when they need to make a significant impact on their business and on the customers, patients, and consumers they serve. We are so proud of our team for their talent, tenacity, and teamwork, and thank the editors at Inc. for continuing to recognize their commitment to excellence and drive to achieve remarkable results."

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling the untold story. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical devices, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty.

TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. Visit us: www.TogoRun.com; follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a woman-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Comprising award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital consumer health and beauty agency VegaRun, full-service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. GMJ Global is a proud partner of the UN Global Compact. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com.

Contact

Peter Collins

TogoRun

M: 908.499.1200

E: [email protected]

SOURCE TogoRun