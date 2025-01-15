TOGO'S Announces Our New Franchise Development Incentive Programs

As TOGO'S is gearing up to expand to new markets within the Western US, the fast-casual sandwich franchise is dishing out a 50% discount on its initial franchise fee plus royalty discounts too.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGO'S, the West Coast's favorite sandwich franchise, is gearing up for expansion, and they are offering generous incentive programs to fuel that expansion. TOGO'S has opened stores in Nevada and Washington over the last year with great success and is looking to continue to grow its presence in these states as well as Oregon, Arizona and the Mountain West states of Utah, Idaho and Colorado. TOGO'S is giving new and existing franchisees the opportunity to cash in on exciting Development Incentive Programs that include a 50% discount toward the initial franchise fee plus 50% off on franchise royalties with an opportunity to secure 0% royalties for a period of time*.

"We are offering these special Development Incentive Programs to candidates who are excited about the TOGO'S brand and are committed to joining us as we expand into other markets in the Western US as well as other underpenetrated markets within California where we already have a strong and loyal fan base," said Matt Dowling, CEO. "TOGO'S is an organization that's been successful for a very long time, and we want to support our franchise candidates in every way we can during this growth phase."

The New Development Incentive Programs will be limited to the first ten store agreements executed by qualified new or existing TOGO'S franchisees. In order to receive the discount on the royalties, franchisees must sign a lease agreement for the new location within 6 months of signing the franchise agreement.

The initiative comes as part of TOGO'S efforts to keep up its recent growth momentum and continue delivering customers the fresh and meaty sandwiches they crave, and Dowling and the rest of the leadership team couldn't be more excited to grow the brand beyond its California roots and into new parts of the country. "As we have opened new locations over the last year in Nevada and Washington, we are getting many requests to bring TOGO'S to the new hometowns of our loyal fans in other areas of the Western Unites States where so many former Californians have been migrating over the last several years," said John Dyer, Vice President of Franchise Development and Real Estate.

Founded in 1971, TOGO' s has held its commitment to serving only the freshest, highest-quality artisan breads and premium sliced deli meats. It's thanks to that passion TOGO'S has developed a cult-like following that has helped it grow throughout the West Coast. The current initial investment for TOGO'S franchise ranges from $451,625 to $650,000, which includes a $15,000 to $30,000 franchise fee*.

*Full information on the Development Incentive Programs as well as start up costs and AUV is available in our 2024 Amended FDD. To learn more, visit our website at www.togosfranchise.com.

