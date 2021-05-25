Togo's Introduces New Cheese Steak Melt for 50th Anniversary Celebration

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Togo's , the West Coast's favorite sandwich brand, is introducing a new Cheese Steak Melt at its nearly 200 locations starting on May 28, 2021.

The sandwich, available for a limited time only through the end of September, is Togo's unique take on the classic Philly cheese steak sandwich. Made from scratch in Togo's restaurants, it features over a 1/4 pound of warm, tender steak combined with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sliced onions covered with melted American cheese and just enough chipotle mayo to kick up the flavor.

"For the past 50 years, our delicious sandwiches have been the key to our success, so we thought it was only fitting to introduce another exciting flavor to celebrate our milestone anniversary," said Togo's CEO Glenn Lunde . "We hope limited time creations like our new Cheese Steak Melt, in addition to our signature menu staples, will give our loyal customers more reasons to keep coming back."

The new menu offering is just one of a series of special treats Togo's is offering in May in order to reward its loyal customers as the brand celebrates 50 years of success.

Guests who sign up for Togo's rewards emails will receive exclusive 50th anniversary offers, including $5 off purchases of $25 or more through May 28. New rewards members also get $2 off their first purchase. In addition, guests who follow Togo's on Facebook or Instagram can enter to win e-gift cards worth up to $50 in July.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Togo's is also offering rewards for its franchise partners. Both existing and aspiring franchise owners will have the opportunity to cash in on Togo's new Development Incentive Program, which includes a 50% savings on the initial franchise fee plus 50% off the first year of franchise royalties. The program will be offered to a limited number of qualified candidates who enter a single- or multi-unit agreement as a Togo's franchisee.

With nearly 200 locations open and under development, Togo's offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to own, build and grow their own businesses with the backing of a proven concept and business model.

Founded in 1971 near San Jose State University in California, Togo's sandwiches are made with only the highest-quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily.

Since its introduction, Togo's has continued to raise the bar in the sandwich segment of the restaurant industry, consistently giving its loyal customers a reason to continue to go out of their way to enjoy a Togo's sandwich.

"Togo's has experienced phenomenal success over the past 50 years," said Lunde. "We're excited to continue innovating and growing."

The current initial investment for a Togo's franchise ranges from $216,500 to $451,500, which includes a $15,000 to $30,000 franchise fee. For more information, visit https://www.togos.com/franchising.

Togo's Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo's products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo's is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With nearly 200 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo's location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com .

