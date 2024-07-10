The California-based sandwich brand is expanding its presence with franchisees opening new locations in California and other West Coast States.

CHATSWORTH, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGO'S, the West Coast-based sandwich franchise, is excited to announce that a new franchisee has signed a lease to open a location in Chatsworth, California, a suburban neighborhood in the Northwestern San Fernando Valley. The restaurant will be located in the Gateway at Lassen Shopping Center, at the intersection of Mason Ave and Lassen St. The Gateway at Lassen is anchored by Grocery Outlet and Planet Fitness. TOGO'S expects to open in the 4th quarter of 2024. The Chatsworth location will be the first of three locations planned for the western San Fernando Valley by the three Singh brothers that grew up in the area.

TOGO'S Is Growing - See Where We Are COMING SOON The California-based sandwich brand is expanding its presence with franchisees opening new locations in California and other West Coast States. As part of TOGO'S commitment to serving fresh, delicious, and satisfying meals, these communities will soon be able enjoy the extensive menu featuring TOGO'S classic and innovative sandwich creations. From the iconic #9 Hot Pastrami to the popular #24 Turkey & Avocado, TOGO'S offers a diverse range of hot and cold sandwiches to cater to every taste. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to grow, not only in Nevada, but also in our home state of California and other Western States.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – We are delighted to announce that a new franchisee has signed a lease to open a location in Burbank, California, a city in the southeastern end San Fernando Valley. The restaurant will be located at 2575 N Hollywood Way, next to Starbucks, Panda Express, and El Pollo Loco and is expected to open in the 3rd quarter of 2024. "We are excited to bring TOGO'S to the gateway of the Hollywood/Burbank airport, given the major renovation plans including a new passenger terminal being built at the airport. It's an exciting time for the Burbank airport district and we are looking forward to being a part of it," said John Dyer, Vice President of Franchise Development and Real Estate for TOGO'S.

PINOLE, CALIFORNIA – We are thrilled to announce that an existing franchisee has signed a lease to open a location in Pinole, California, a city in the San Francisco Bay area on the shores of San Pablo Bay. The restaurant will be located in the Pinole Ridge Shopping Center, at 1441 Fitzgerald Dr and should open before the end of the year.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON – TOGO'S, the West Coast-based sandwich franchise, is excited to announce that a new franchisee has signed a lease to open a location in Vancouver, Washington, a city on the north bank of the Columbia River. The restaurant will be located in Lacamas Square, a new shopping center currently under construction at the intersection of NE 192nd Ave and SE 1st Street, across the street from Home Depot and Costco. Construction at the site is underway and the store is expected to open in the 3rd quarter of 2024. The Lacamas Square location is the first of three restaurants planned for the Vancouver area by David Cookson, a longtime Vancouver resident.

LAS VEGAS, NV – TOGO'S, the West Coast-based sandwich franchise, is excited to announce that a new franchisee has signed a lease to open a location at the intersection of S Rainbow Blvd and Blue Diamond Rd. in the Enterprise area of Las Vegas, NV. The restaurant will be located in Diamond Plaza Shopping Center, at 9270 Rainbow Blvd., across the street from Walmart and is expected to open in July of 2024.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow the TOGO'S brand in the Las Vegas market with our 3rd location that will provide easier access to our high-quality, handcrafted sandwiches. The support from the community for the two existing stores in the Las Vegas valley has been incredible, and we're excited to increase our presence in southern Nevada," said John Dyer, Vice President of Development & Real Estate for TOGO'S. "With commitments for another 8 locations planned over the next few years in Las Vegas, TOGO'S is enthusiastic about what the future holds for the brand in this market."

For more information about the possibility of owning a TOGO'S location, please visit www.togosfranchise.com or contact Janice Spencer in our Franchise Sales and Development Department. The current initial investment for a TOGO'S franchise ranges from $451,625-$653,000.

ABOUT TOGO'S EATERIES, LLC

TOGO'S Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, TOGO'S products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. TOGO'S is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With over 180 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest TOGO'S location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com.

FRANCHISE DEVELOPMENT MEDIA CONTACT:

Janice Spencer

TOGO'S Eateries, LLC

[email protected]

925-250-0399

SOURCE TOGO'S Eateries