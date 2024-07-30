TOGO'S Sandwiches Celebrates the Opening of its New Location in Las Vegas

The California-based sandwich brand expands its presence in the Las Vegas market with a 3rd location.

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGO'S, the West Coast-based sandwich franchise, is celebrating the opening of its newest location in Las Vegas, California. The restaurant is located in the Diamond Plaza Shopping Center, at 9270 Rainbow Blvd. & Blue Diamond Rd., across the street from Walmart. It opened its doors to loyal customers looking for their favorite sandwich spot on July 23rd.

As part of TOGO'S commitment to serving fresh, delicious, and satisfying meals, the Las Vegas community can enjoy the extensive menu featuring TOGO'S classic and innovative sandwich creations. From the iconic #9 Hot Pastrami to the ever popular #24 Turkey & Avocado, TOGO'S offers a diverse range of hot and cold sandwiches to cater to every taste.

Kathryn Matthews and Thomas D'Angelo, the new TOGO'S franchisees, and proud owners of the newest TOGO'S franchise, are eager to expand TOGO'S presence in Las Vegas. Matthews and D'Angelo are looking forward to upholding TOGO'S legacy of serving tasty sandwiches with generous portions for healthy appetites. In fact, this store is the first of three TOGO'S that they will be opening in the greater Las Vegas area. Katie & Tom eagerly share, "We are incredibly excited to bring TOGO'S to Diamond Plaza in Las Vegas. Our team is committed to serving the freshest, highest-quality sandwiches. Our goal is to provide exceptional customer service and become locals and visitors first choice for sandwiches."

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie and Tom to the TOGO'S family. I am confident that with their passion for excellence and customer service, they will continue to deliver on TOGO'S brand promise of providing the best hand-crafted sandwiches," said Glenn Lunde, CEO of TOGO'S Eateries.

There will be a grand opening celebration in August to welcome the neighborhood to the new store. TOGO'S invites the Las Vegas community to join in the celebration, meet the new franchise owners, and enjoy the delicious sandwiches that have made TOGO'S a household name and the one destination that is still being True to the Sandwich.

For more information about this new TOGO'S, please visit www.togos.com or contact the Las Vegas – Diamond Plaza store at (702) 478-8000. The store hours are Monday-Sunday from 10am-9pm.

The current initial investment for a TOGO'S franchise ranges from $451,625 - $653,000. For more information, visit https://togosfranchise.com/.

ABOUT TOGO'S EATERIES, LLC

TOGO'S Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, TOGO'S products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. TOGO'S is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With over 180 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest TOGO'S location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com.

