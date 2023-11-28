TOGO'S Sandwiches Opening New Location in the Turlock Area

The California-based sandwich brand expands its presence in Turlock market with new franchisee.

TURLOCK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGO'S, the West Coast-based sandwich franchise, is celebrating the opening of its newest location in Turlock, California, this month. The restaurant is located in the Monte Vista Crossings Shopping Center, at 2868 W. Monte Vista Avenue, next to the Target store and opened its doors to loyal customers looking for their favorite sandwich spot on November 21, 2023.

"We are thrilled to open our second store in Turlock and provide easier access to our high-quality, handcrafted sandwiches. The support from the community has been incredible, and we're excited to increase our presence in the local dining scene," said Glenn Lunde, CEO of TOGO'S Eateries. "With 8-10 locations opening in 2024, and 32 signed agreements that have not opened yet, TOGO'S is enthusiastic about what the future holds." Edward Hillstead, an enthusiastic entrepreneur, and the proud owner of the newest TOGO'S franchise is eager to expand TOGO'S presence in Turlock. With a passion for delivering exceptional service and catering to the community, Hillstead is looking forward to upholding TOGO'S legacy of serving the highest quality sandwiches with the most generous portions. In fact, this store is the first of three TOGO'S that he will be opening in the greater Turlock area.

As part of TOGO'S commitment to serving fresh, delicious, and satisfying meals, the Turlock community can enjoy the extensive menu featuring TOGO'S classic and innovative sandwich creations. From the iconic #9 Hot Pastrami to the popular #24 Turkey & Avocado, TOGO'S offers a diverse range of hot and cold sandwiches to cater to every taste.

"I am honored to join the TOGO'S family and expand the availability of this great brand to the people in Turlock. I am totally committed to providing a top-notch dining experience for locals and travelers alike," said Edward Hillstead, the new franchise owner.

There will also be a grand opening celebration in early December, featuring special promotions and giveaways. TOGO'S invites the Turlock community to join in the celebration, meet the new franchise owner, and enjoy the delicious sandwiches that have made TOGO'S a household name and the one destination that is still being True to the Sandwich.

For more information about this new TOGO'S, please visit www.togos.com or contact the Turlock- Monte Vista store at (209) 250-1196. The store hours are Monday-Sunday from 10am-9pm.

The current initial investment for a TOGO'S franchise ranges from $337,000 - $594,500. For more information, visit https://togosfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT TOGO'S EATERIES, LLC

TOGO'S Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, TOGO'S products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. TOGO'S is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With over 180 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest TOGO'S location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nancy Ong

TOGO'S Eateries, LLC

408-280-6585

[email protected]

SOURCE TOGO'S Eateries