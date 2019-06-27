Tohokushinsha Names Kiyotaka Ninomiya President & CEO

Tetsu Uemura, who has served as TFC President & Chief Executive Officer since 2010, has stepped down.

The announcement reflects a new organizational model at TFC which strategically positions the media and entertainment company for continuing growth as a creative base within the digital universe.

Ninomiya said: "Looking ahead, I see a strong opportunity to build on and reinvigorate the momentum of Tohokushinsha's almost 60 years of history by delivering fresh creative content and launching innovative ventures. I am honored and excited to lead TFC, and look forward to partnering with the entire team to expand our footprint toward the future evolution of technology."

The TFC Board of Directors stated: "We thank Tetsu Uemura for his executive leadership during the past nine years and recognize his many contributions. With his vision and drive, he has played an integral role in moving Tohokushinsha forward."

About Tohokushinsha (TFC)

Tohokushinsha (TFC) is a leading Japanese media and entertainment company that creates and distributes content. TFC's business activities encompass television programs, commercials, motion pictures and digital entertainment. It is also involved in linear broadcast and on-demand services, post-production, licensing and versioning. Tohokushinsha is listed on JASDAQ.

