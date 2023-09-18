Toilet Care Market to increase by USD 2.32 billion between 2022 to 2027, The emergence of eco-friendly and premium products in toilet care to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The toilet care market size is expected to grow by USD 2.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. The emergence of eco-friendly and premium products in toilet care is notably driving the toilet care market. However, factors such as Poor access to proper toilet facilities may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Household and Commercial), Product (Liquid toilet cleaners, Toilet rim blocks, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toilet Care Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The household segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment focuses on products and solutions specifically designed for household use to clean, refresh, and maintain toilets. The household segment includes a range of toilet care products and accessories that serve each household's needs and toilet bowl cleaners are the most common and essential products in the household toilet care segment. Furthermore, the desire for a clean and hygienic environment has increased the demand for toilet care products in households. Additionally, busy lifestyles and time constraints have placed greater prominence on comfort and ease of use. Moreover, consumers want products that efficiently and effectively clean and refresh toilets with minimal effort. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the household segment of the toilet care market during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The toilet care market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bid Corp. Ltd., Bolton Group Srl, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dainihon Jochugiku Co. Ltd., Diversey Holdings Ltd., Future Consumer Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corp., KIK Custom Products Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., McBride Plc, Pental Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Werner and Mertz GmbH, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co. View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

