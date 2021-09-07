Toilet Paper Market Size to Reach USD 39.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toilet Paper Market is Segmented by Type (One-ply, Two-ply, and Others), End Use (Commercial and Residential), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Home Safety & Security Category.

The global toilet paper market size was valued at USD 26.0 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of USD 13.4 Billion from 2020 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Toilet Paper Market:

The Toilet Paper market's growth has been aided by an increase in hygiene awareness in both emerging and developed countries.

Furthermore, In emerging countries, rising disposable incomes and living standards have resulted in increased demand for more premium sanitary ware goods which in turn is expected to fuel the toilet paper market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the toilet paper market in terms of sales and demand. Increased demand for toilet paper was observed in the market in the initial stage of the lockdown.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF TOILET PAPER MARKET

Improvement in economic conditions is a key factor that contributes to the growth of the market. An increase in per capita disposable income enhances the spending capacity of consumers, leading to a rise in expenditure on toilet paper, which is expected to foster the growth of the market. The rise in spending capacity is further anticipated to improve the standard of living, enabling consumers to buy various types of toilet paper, which, in turn, boosts the demand for toilet paper.

Owing to the growing issue of water shortage and use of convenient personal care and hygiene products in residential spaces, offices, and business outlets. The emergence of private label brands and innovation in toilet paper is further anticipated to drive the growth of the global toilet paper market.

However, the rising cost of raw resources is stifling the market's expansion. Furthermore, strict rules governing the manufacturing and import of raw materials like wood have resulted in a scarcity of high-quality wood, limiting the use of toilet paper products.

TOILET PAPER MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the one-ply sector dominated the toilet paper market, and it is projected to continue to do so in the foreseeable future. In wealthy countries, one-ply toilet paper is becoming more popular. This could be attributed to changes in living habits and lifestyles, which increase the demand for toilet paper. In addition, numerous brands have launched one-ply toilet paper lines. With increased information and comprehension of product benefits, consumers have become more careful about the things they utilize. As a result of the increased customer preference for one-ply toilet paper, the one-ply toilet paper segment is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on the end-user, the commercial sector dominated the toilet paper market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Wood fibers or a blend of recycled paper pulp mixed in water with chemical sulfates to aid in decomposition are used to make toilet paper. People's lifestyles have changed, resulting in increased demand for hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers, which in turn boosts toilet paper use. As a result, the commercial toilet paper industry is predicted to grow rapidly.

Based on the distribution channel, The toilet paper market was dominated by the offline segment. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other offline stores are examples. The vast majority of toilet paper is purchased in large retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. Supermarkets are also large self-serve grocery stores that sell a wide variety of consumer goods. Hypermarkets are stores that sell a wide range of things all under one roof. These establishments are conveniently located and provide toilet paper from a variety of well-known brands.

Based on region, the North America region holds the highest market share of 39.6% in 2020

TOILET PAPER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

One-ply

Two-ply

Others

By End Use

Commercial

Residential

Type

Online

Offline

Key Companies

Caprice,

Essity,

Georgia-Pacific LLC,

Kimberly – Clark Corporation,

Naturelle Consumer Products LTD,

Orchids Tissue Paper Products,

P&G,

Traidcraft,

Unilever,

Velvet CARE.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Rest of LAMEA.

