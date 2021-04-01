Toilet Seats Market 2021-2025|Featuring Key Market Players Including Coway Co. Ltd., Geberit AG, and Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Toilet Seat market: Demand for Bio Bidets

Bio Bidet is one of the latest technologies being adopted in modern toilet seats. An increasing number of commercial and residential end-users are opting for bio bidet-based toilet seats as the technology used in them eliminates the need for toilet papers. In addition, the demand for bio bidets with remote control, hydraulic seats, self-cleansing, deodorizer, heated seat, air drying, and seat sensor is rising. Hence, various vendors have started offering bidets seats. Thus, the increasing demand for deployment of bio bidets from commercial and residential spaces will drive the demand for this product in the market.

"The consumption of self-lifting toilet seats and adoption of electronic toilet seats will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Leading Toilet Seat Market Participants

Coway Co. Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd. offers a toilet seat under the model name BA20-A which has a pre-micro filter fitted stainless twin nozzle.

Geberit AG

Geberit AG offers AquaClean Shower toilets that combines convenience, design, and sustainability with the known quality to create aesthetic and innovative solutions for the bathroom.

Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH

Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH manufactures a broad and varied range of WC seats for both private and commercial applications which stands out in terms of material and style with duroplastic or thermoplastic, with the patented SoftClose automatic closing system or TakeOff technology, with classically elegant, puristic, and stylish design.

