Toilet Seats Market Records a CAGR of 6.19%| The demand for bio bidets to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 20:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Toilet Seats Market, operating under the global consumer discretionary market. The latest report on the Toilet Seats Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 1.69 billion, at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Amcor Plc, Coway Co. Ltd., Geberit AG, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toto Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch AG are among some of the major market participants.
The demand for bio bidets is notably driving the toilet seats market growth, although factors such as maintenance and repair of toilet seats may impede market growth.
Toilet Seats Market: Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The residential segment's toilet seat market share will expand significantly. This is owing to an increase in residential building construction around the world, which is strengthening the residential segment. During the forecast period, such factors will propel the market forward.
Toilet Seats Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The toilet seats market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the demand for bio bidets as one of the prime reasons driving the Toilet Seats Market growth during the next few years.
Toilet Seats Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist toilet seats market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the toilet seats market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toilet seats market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toilet seats market vendors
|
Toilet Seats Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$1.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.12
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC and North America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan, US, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Coway Co. Ltd., Geberit AG, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toto Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Housewares and specialties
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ·Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Coway Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Coway Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Coway Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Coway Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Coway Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Geberit AG
- 10.5 Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH
- Exhibit 51: Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 54: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Kohler Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Kohler Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 LIXIL Group Corp.
- Exhibit 58: LIXIL Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: LIXIL Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: LIXIL Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: LIXIL Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: LIXIL Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Masco Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Masco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Masco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Masco Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Masco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Masco Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 MKW Holding GmbH
- Exhibit 68: MKW Holding GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 69: MKW Holding GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: MKW Holding GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Toto Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Toto Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Toto Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Toto Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Toto Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Villeroy & Boch AG
- Exhibit 80: Villeroy & Boch AG - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Villeroy & Boch AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Villeroy & Boch AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Villeroy & Boch AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
