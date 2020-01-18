ToJoy Contributes 100 Million Yuan to Help the Idea of Great Sharing Take Root

This meeting was honored to enjoy the presence of many figures, including Zhenghua Jiang, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Tenth National People's Congress; Hengshan Fan, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the National Development and Reform Commission; Xinhong Zhang, Chief Information Officer and Director of the Sharing Economy Research Center of the State Information Center; Min Wang, Executive Vice Chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC); and Li Xiaojun, Vice Chairman of the China Association for the Promotion of Industrial Development (CAPID); as well as Junqing Lu, Executive Chairman of GLASE and Chairman of Board of Directors of ToJoy; Jun Ge, Secretary-General of GLASE, Executive Director of the Board of Directors of ToJoy and Global CEO of ToJoy; Boris Tadić, Executive Chairman of GLASE and former President of Serbia; Jose Maria Figueres, Executive Chairman of GLASE and former President of Costa Rica; Enrico Letta, Co-Chair of GLASE and former Prime Minister of Italy; Werner Faymann, Chair of GLASE Western Europe, and former Austrian Prime Minister; and Yves Leterme, Senior Advisor of GLASE and former Prime Minister of Belgium. Kevin Rudd, Chairman of GLASE and former Prime Minister of Australia addressed the meeting via video.

In addition, this meeting also boasted the presence of experts or scholars such as Zhanbin Zhang, First-Grade Professor and Head of the Marxist Studies of the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. (National Academy of Governance); Xiaoqiu Wu, Vice President of Renmin University of China; Dezhi Lu, Chairman of the Huamin Charity Foundation; Yuming Zhang, Professor of the School of Management of Shandong University, as well as domestic and foreign business elites and members of the media.

The presence of such heavyweights undoubtedly made this Beijing Forum a "world-class" one. To a certain extent, this also proved the powerful influence of the sharing economy.

Since the first Global Sharing Economy Forum was held in Vienna on November 29, 2019, the concept of the Great Sharing Economy has received extensive attention and heated discussions in global political, business, and academic circles. It has led to a new consensus in a global economic environment where economic globalization is facing great challenges: that chambers of commerce and enterprises around the world should cooperate extensively to build a business platform for all-round resource sharing, and constantly create new opportunities to jointly achieve sustainable development of the world economy.

However, the concept of Great Sharing still needs many pioneers' continuous contributions to make it take root in global soil. After fully sponsoring the first Global Sharing Economy Forum, ToJoy, with the original aspiration of practicing the concept of Great Sharing, also sponsored the Beijing Summit of the Global Sharing Economy Forum in early 2020, hoping that this meeting would deepen the concept of great sharing in China and expand its sphere of influence by inviting well-known experts and scholars to explore the possibilities of Great Sharing Economic practices.

At the meeting, announced that ToJoy would contribute 100 million yuan to sponsor the first "GLASE" Award, aiming to reward experts, scholars and enterprises that make outstanding contributions to the general sharing economy, and to rank the sharing economy levels of various countries, hoping to encourage more social organizations, industry groups, enterprises and individuals to participate in the construction of the general sharing economy, and accelerate the advent of the era of the general sharing economy, leading to widespread co-creation, cooperation and win-win results.

In-Depth Focus, Multi-Party Analysis of the Great Sharing Economy

This meeting attracted the attention and participation of the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the School of Humanities and the School of Social Sciences of Tsinghua University, Renmin Business School, and the School of Management of Xi'an Jiaotong University. There is no doubt that the general sharing economy has become a general trend of the international economy and the focus of scholars of economic and social development.

This meeting held two major panels: "The Great Sharing Economy and the Development of Unicorn Enterprises" and " The Great Sharing Era and Related Topics of Sharing Economic Theory" to analyze the general sharing economy from the perspectives of practicality and innovation and development. Relevant experts believed that "sharing" concepts are in line with the basic pursuit of Marxism and is an innovative practice of this pursuit in the context of the new era. Fan said that the sharing economy can not only promote regional coordinated development but also help resolve global trade frictions.

Ge pointed out that the general sharing economy puts sustainable development as its core. It is an inevitable result of history, and it can promote the interconnection of knowledge, skills, funds and entrepreneurship and help to solve the problem of global sustainable development, which was also his original inspiration for writing the book The Age of Great Sharing.

The Chinese edition of The Age of Great Sharing, written by Ge and published by Tsinghua University Press, also made its debut at this meeting. The English version of The Age of Great Sharing had been officially published already, and will be translated into many languages for release in more regions of the world. Experts believed that the "paid and reasonable intellectual property sharing, regional business opportunity sharing, capital channel sharing, brand flow sharing, and international market sharing" proposed by Ge are the cornerstone of the concept of great sharing. It can be said that the book The Age of Great Sharing is the foundational work of the Great Sharing Economy.

After putting forward the "double 50% reduction" strategic vision at the first Global Sharing Economy Forum, Ge also released the latest research results of the Global Sharing Economy Research Institute at this meeting. Under the new Great Sharing Economy model, people can use idle resources to the utmost extent so as to improve efficiency and value. Such practices will reduce the consumption of new global resources by 50% and reduce people's labor hours by 50%. With the support of various countries and enterprises worldwide, this beautiful strategic vision of "double 50% reduction" is expected to be realized by 2030.

The sharing economy in a broad sense will gradually penetrate various global economic fields and reshape the world economy. Its impact may even be as far-reaching as the great geographical discovery in the Age of Exploration. Because of this, the guests, experts, and scholars at the meeting were full of expectations and confidence in achieving the strategic vision of the "double 50% reduction" by 2030.

Persevering in Practice and Working with Global Builders

As philosopher Sartre said, existence precedes essence. Although the concept of Great Sharing was proposed just recently. Chinese business accelerator ToJoy has always practiced the core idea of this theory for over 30 years: in the exploration of business models and business development, bringing together global projects, capital, talents, channels, and market resources to build the ToJoy global enterprise empowerment platform, and to push the unicorn accelerator, its core business, to the world, to accelerate the empowerment of global enterprises.

It is reported that in 2019 alone, 271 domestic high-quality projects and 30 overseas high-quality projects have been selected for the ToJoy unicorn accelerator. ToJoy sourced capital, marketing, channels and partners for them, allowing them to quickly seize domestic and foreign markets; and provided platforms for their rapid rise. Hundreds of thousands of traditional enterprises can also find breakthroughs in reforming their own models and entering the new ecology of the Great Sharing Economy. Global entrepreneurs can take this opportunity to develop together, share the tremendous values from the metamorphosis from ant-size to elephant-size, and create a large number of entrepreneurial opportunities, jobs, and local taxes for society.

As for practicing the theories of Great Sharing, ToJoy undoubtedly leads the way and promotes the development of the General Sharing Economy through its own efforts. However, to break down barriers in reality and allow global resources to be fully utilized and shared, and to accelerate the advent of the age of the Great Sharing Economy, we still need concerted efforts of people from all walks of life around the world. Therefore, ToJoy sponsored the first "GLASE" Award so as to accelerate this process. This will encourage top-level experts and scholars to conduct academic research on the great sharing concept, lay a solid foundation for the concept, and dig deep into the connotations of the concept, to make breakthroughs in the current cognitive bottleneck of Great Sharing concepts, so as to guide the Great Sharing Economy to go into deeper, farther and wider fields. It is also intended to encourage companies to innovate in the sharing economy business model and actively implement Great Sharing concepts, so as to build the future for the General Sharing Economy.

According to information, in addition to sponsoring the first "GLASE" Award to encourage theoretical research and business model innovation in the sharing economy, the 100 million yuan contributed by ToJoy will also be used by GLASE to investigate and rank the levels of various countries in the sharing economy, so this move may receive widespread attention from countries around the world.

At the beginning of 2020, the Beijing Summit of the Global Sharing Economy Forum was like a spring breeze for the Great Sharing Economy to blow into the next new decade of economy. ToJoy will make its efforts and join hands with many business partners and like-minded players from all walks of life to contribute to the Great Sharing Economy. Looking to the future, more domestic and foreign companies will emerge, and just like ToJoy, they will help the concept of great sharing take root and actively strive towards the magnificent age of the Great Sharing Economy.

SOURCE ToJoy Shared Holding Group Co.,Ltd.