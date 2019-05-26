ToJoy cooperates with international talents to implement the strategy of globalization

BEIJING, May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lu Junqing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ToJoy Shared Group, a leading global O2O business platform, shares his experience of how he managed to attract global talents, especially the top echelon of leading personnel in the world. Here are his experience and thoughts.

What should a foreign senior manager do to give full play to his/her capability in China?

On December 28, 2018, Marcello Lippi was seen wandering alone with a sad look on the football court. That was the last match for the Chinese football team led by him in the Asian Cup. Consequently, his team was defeated by the Iraqi team and was knocked out in the group stage. Lippi said nothing but "I have to resign as the leading coach of the Chinese national football team" and left, keeping himself ever further away from the limelight.

This is merely a piece of news about a sport event, but it has caused severe trauma to the sports industry. Meanwhile, it has set those in other realms thinking about this question – "Why is it that even international talents fail to vitalize their undertakings?"

In recent years, China has enjoyed a great economic growth and enhanced its global influence, and many Chinese enterprises have developed rapidly across the world. Against such a backdrop, an increasing number of foreign talents have tried their luck in Chinese enterprises. Nevertheless, most of them failed to adapt themselves to the local workplace and retreated with sorrow, just as Lippi.

It seems that international talents would never be able to become accustomed to Chinese enterprises while Chinese companies would never succeed in absorbing global talents.

A private entrepreneur in Guangzhou used to share such an anecdote, "In an office meeting, an American sat beside me. Of the five department managers, one was from South Korea; one, Switzerland… Of course, most of the colleagues were Chinese. As they began to talk, the interpreter became overwhelmingly busy."

In face of the language and cultural barriers, managers sometimes find themselves helpless. Due to different cultural backgrounds, some local employees find it hard to get used to the management of foreign senior managers within a short time.

For instance, an enterprise in Zhejiang Province hired a senior manager from Germany. On Saturdays, he chaired a regular meeting on work quality. But he found that if the general manager was absent, all the problems would remain unsolved.

"Foreign senior managers have rich work experience, but they know little about the reality of Mainland China. As a result, their experience may not be absorbed by Chinese enterprises within a short time." According to some insiders, "Cultural shock may be a serious problem for foreign senior managers who work in China. Even the experts from Germany and Japan, both of which excel in management, would find significant difference between them. Therefore, foreign senior managers are not necessarily good at leading local employees, and the biggest obstacle in the introduction of foreign senior managers is the differences between local and foreign cultures."

Collaborate with international talents to spread business around the world

Most enterprises would employ international talents during the stage of transformation and improvement. In this stage, the management system is the hardware that would ensure the success of an enterprise's strategic transformation, while human resource serves as the software.

Nowadays, Chinese enterprises are eager for high-end innovation-oriented talents, but many talents don't have the ability to support the enterprises' transformation and improvement. The root cause lies in the gap between the demand for talents and the inadequacy of competent employees in the reform of enterprises. As a result, they are in a predicament in terms of recruitment.

In other words, only an international management system can match global talents. Just as the migration of animals, the migrants must adapt to local ecosystems, or they would cause damage to each other and degrade together.

In the past six months, a Chinese private enterprise has set a good model for us to solve this problem.

Jose Maria Figueres, the former president of Costa Rica; Boris Tadic, the former president of Serbia; Yves Leterme, the former prime minister of Belgium; and Ge Jun, the former Global Vice President of Apple Inc. are leading figures in politics and business in the world. Their names are on the membership list of ToJoy Shared Holding Group.

All of them have become a part of ToJoy, undertaking tasks and shouldering responsibility. Like other employees, they make joint efforts to implement ToJoy's strategy of globalization.

Expanding on Lu Junqing's experience in attracting global talents.

First, Ge Jun is an outstanding Chinese youth of the new generation among the four leading figures mentioned above, while the other three used to be a political leader and their countries keep a close relationship with China. According to Lu, the partnership between countries is the basis of the cooperation in economy, culture and other fields. During their terms of office, they all played a vital role in accelerating the economic and cultural development of China and their motherlands. They befriend Chinese people, dress themselves in traditional Chinese clothing, show passion for the Chinese culture, and recognize and emphasize the current trends

Second, they have abundant political experience and great business wisdom. With the experience they accumulated and the horizon they developed in their national governance, they have become more capable of predicting the global economic landscape.

Third, they speak highly of the unique business model of ToJoy, the special business value of ToJoy's Unicorn Incubator as well as the culture and values of ToJoy. Besides, they hope to start business, share resources and achieve win-win results with it.

Keen on the innovative economy, Ge Jun experienced the two influential emerging eras represented by Intel and Apple respectively. Each choice he makes sends the signal of the trend in the next era. Therefore, he was determined to create a promising future brought by unicorn enterprises and sharing economy.

To better understand it, it is necessary to mention the low-profile layout of ToJoy in the past three decades.

Established in 1991, ToJoy is a super global O2O business platform which is committed to incubating and accelerating the unicorn enterprises. It possesses over 100 wholly-owned companies and holding corporations, more than 7,000 employees and over 700 professional investment talents and senior management talents in 38 cities in the world. To date, it has accelerated more than 40 unicorn and semi-unicorn enterprises and is able to accelerate 300 unicorn enterprises every year.

ToJoy aims to become a professional unicorn enterprise accelerator. With the mission of "happiness runs on enterprises acceleration", it helps global entrepreneurs develop through collaboration and share the value of "developing from a small enterprise into a big one". In the past three years, ToJoy has accelerate over 40 unicorn and semi-unicorn enterprises, including Sousoushenbian, Handbond, Zhongshanghuimin and Fkgou. In addition, it has provided a sharing service platform for over 100,000 enterprises and created many jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities and much local tax income.

On November 20, 2018, the American branch of ToJoy Shared Group was put into operation in New York. This indicates that ToJoy has gone global as a unicorn enterprise accelerator with a development strategy and layout for its globalization and that it will lead more Chinese enterprises towards the international community with the Belt and Road Initiative. By far, the overseas business of ToJoy has covered such countries and regions as the US, Europe, Latin America and the ASEAN. Head offices have been established in Vienna, Paris, New York, Hong Kong and other international metropolises. It is now preparing for spreading its business to Japan, South Korea and India.

Through its innovative economy, ToJoy has achieved consistency between the elite's view on life and the world and the enterprise's sense of mission, so that both the elite and the enterprise will share the same goal and value each other to attain remarkable accomplishments.

