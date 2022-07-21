Tokapi: NFT Marketplace Tokapi is the Launch Platform for the "Crypto stamp art" Drop of the Austrian Post

LISBON, Portugal and VIENNA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokapi is the first European marketplace for Non Fungible Tokens (NFT), which integrates both credit card payments as well as the popular instant wire transfer service "Sofort" by Klarna. On July 22nd, Tokapi will launch the NFT sale of the Crypto stamp art on tokapi.com together with the Austrian Post.

After an extensive test phase, the NFT marketplace Tokapi opened its virtual doors to the public and became the first European NFT marketplace to enable payment via instant bank transfer as well as credit card. The platform pursues the clear mission of making buying and selling NFTs as easy as possible for users without blockchain knowledge and thus making NFTs suitable for the masses.

The logical consequence of this is the cooperation with Austrian Post. With the product category "Crypto stamp art" (CSA), Austrian Post wants to reach out to collectors all over the world. This is a deliberate change from the crypto stamps of recent years: Whereas physical stamps have been in the foreground up to now, this year the focus is on digital collecting.

Crypto stamp art NFT sale on July 22 on Tokapi.com

A total of 2,500 CSA Mystery Boxes will be offered for sale on tokapi.com from July 22 at a price of 500 euros each. The mystery box contains four NFTs with different colour values and rarity. The reinterpretation of the 1851 Mercury newspaper stamps was designed by Primal Cypher (from Austria) and Ari Pratama - both digital artists are part of Encode Graphics.

"We are thrilled to have found a local partner in the Austrian Post, which was one of the first major companies to discover the topic of blockchain for itself. We are all the more pleased that the Post is taking the step this year to put NFT sales in the foreground and thus tap into new collectors worldwide," comments Daniel Lenikus, co-founder at Tokapi.

"Anyone and everyone should be able to collect Crypto stamp art. For this reason, it is particularly important to us to offer a buying experience with Tokapi as easy as online shopping. Neither cryptocurrencies nor an own wallet are necessary, for payments we deliberately rely on instant wire transfer as well as credit cards," add Michael Beches and Dominik Myczkowski, both co-founders at Tokapi.

Founders are crypto natives

Tokapi was founded in January 2021 by Michael Beches, Daniel Lenikus and Dominik Myczkowski. The Tokapi team is very familiar with NFTs and has collected more than 5,000 NFTs in total. In addition, the three Austrian founders have already been active in the blockchain industry. For example, Lenikus and Beches launched ANON Summit, one of the largest blockchain conferences in Europe. Myczkowski, on the other hand, is the founder of the Crypto Skills Academy. Tokapi is based in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Crypto stamp art drop on Tokapi: https://bit.ly/3uY16Bx

Press contact

Chris Morzsa, MSc

Tokapi NFT Market

Rua da Prata 80

Lisboa 1100-420

Portugal­

+436646214729

[email protected]

www.tokapi.com

SOURCE Tokapi