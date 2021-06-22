Tokau and Binance NFT Marketplace to Launch NFT Airdrop Event "NFT Relay for Love"

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokau, the first NFT platform that allows celebrities and influencers to interact with their fans using blockchain NFT technology, is working with Binance NFT Marketplace to co-host a Twitter charity online event entitled "NFT Relay for Love" from June 18, 2021 to June 24, 2021.

The aim of the virtual event "NFT Relay for Love" is to raise social consciousness about global issues, such as resources, climate, ecology, and natural disasters. The Twitter Charity online event "NFT Relay for love" calls for participants to upload a short video expressing 'what you care about' on Twitter to earn a total of 30 million Tokau Token Airdrops.

"Tokau is excited to partner with Binance NFT Marketplace to debut 'NFT Relay for Love,'"says Dennis Tok, Co-CEO for Tokau. "We created this project as a way to leverage the latest NFT technology to give back to the community."

"We want everyone to see how their contribution through blockchain technology is changing the world," said Helen Hai, the head of Binance Charity . "We envision a world in which blockchain technology can be used as a social contract for philanthropy to end poverty and inequality in all its forms, and advance sustainable development."

According to Tokau, all participants' videos will be made into an NFT titled "Eternal Love" and be auctioned on Binance NFT marketplace, and all proceeds will be donated to Binance Charity for further social charity projects.

Tokau is the leading NFT platform for celebrities and influencers. Tokau launched its initial DEX Offering (IDO) on BakerySwap this June.

Binance NFT marketplace is part of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. In 2018, Binance Charity Foundation (Binance BCF) was founded to enable charitable giving with virtual currency, providing transparent records of distributed donations as a non-profit organization.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

About Binance Charity

Binance Charity is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to achieving global sustainable development through blockchain-enabled philanthropy. Binance Charity is the world's first decentralized charity foundation that utilizes blockchain technology to address issues regarding poverty and inequality. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.charity/ .

About Tokau

Tokau is the first global platform focused on Celebrity and Influencer interactions with their fans using blockchain NFT technology. Tokau has offices in Tokyo and NY. To learn more about Tokau, please visit Tokau.io.

