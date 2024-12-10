Tokbo to Showcase Cutting-Edge Monitoring Solutions at CES 2025

MILAN, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokbo, the revolutionary monitoring system to ensure structural safety, is thrilled to announce its presence at CES 2025. Tokbo invites CES visitors to join it at booth #10563 to experience firsthand how Tokbo is transforming the management of structural monitoring, driving innovation.

Tokbo: the Monitoring System where IoT meets AI

Tokbo's state-of-the-art platform empowers clients to oversee the health of structures with unprecedented precision. By leveraging the synergy between Internet of Things (IoT) technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Tokbo offers an integrated CES App service that supports the client for the entire lifecycle of any type of jointed structure, starting from sensorized fastening solutions, designed for multidimensional monitoring and great adaptability. From real-time monitoring to predictive maintenance, Tokbo ensures safety, optimizes costs, and enhances resource management, with an eye towards sustainability.

Key features of Tokbo include:

Predictive Maintenance : Using AI-driven analytics, Tokbo predicts potential issues before they arise, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of structures.

: Using AI-driven analytics, Tokbo predicts potential issues before they arise, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of structures. Cost Optimization : By focusing on data-driven decision-making, Tokbo helps clients allocate resources more effectively, sending maintenance teams already informed about the problem, only where and when they are needed.

: By focusing on data-driven decision-making, Tokbo helps clients allocate resources more effectively, sending maintenance teams already informed about the problem, only where and when they are needed. Sustainability Focus: Through efficient resource management and lifecycle optimization, Tokbo contributes to the global push for sustainable practices in infrastructural and industrial management.

"We're excited to showcase Tokbo's capabilities at CES 2025," said Ivan Moroni, Tokbo CEO. "Our distinctive multidimensional monitoring, combined with Tokbo's innovative technology, is a huge competitive advantage, and an attractive offering on the market. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and demonstrating how Tokbo can revolutionize their operations."

Join Tokbo at CES 2025, booth #10563, for a Booth Media Briefing (January 8) and a live demonstration (January 9), as well as insightful conversations with our team of experts.

For more information, visit www.tokbo.it or contact [email protected]; +39 0362 980 225.

About Tokbo

Tokbo is a 360-degree monitoring system designed to support the predictive maintenance and safety of any type of structure on which it is installed, thanks to its extreme flexibility of application.

Tokbo was born from Agrati Group, an Italian multinational company with 4 production facilities in US and one commercial office in Detroit, specializing in the production of fastening systems for the automotive industry.

Collected expertise over more than 80 years in the fastener business has been combined with innovative technology, from which Tokbo was born, aimed at the infrastructure and industrial facilities markets, such as bridges, railways and subways, amusement parks, ropeway transportation, load lifting and more.

Starting with the sensorization of fastening systems, Tokbo provides, through a proprietary platform shared with the customer, data collection and remote real-time monitoring service, enabling predictive maintenance, cost optimization, and sustainability but, most importantly, safety.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000FjJM3IAN

SOURCE Tokbo srl