TOKEN2049 Dubai Hailed as an Outstanding Success, with 10,000 Attendees

Packed TOKEN2049 Dubai conference proves the resilience of the global crypto community, with attendees overcoming travel disruptions to participate

Going from strength to strength, TOKEN2049 Singapore will return in September 2024 as the industry's largest international gathering of the year, with 20,000 attendees

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049, the premier crypto event, saw record-breaking success for its inaugural Dubai conference, which took place from April 18-19, during TOKEN2049 Week.

Throughout the event, attendees experienced an impressive range of panel discussions, keynotes, workshops, and exclusive networking opportunities, overcoming torrential rain to show up in force. Tickets for TOKEN2049 Dubai sold out nearly three weeks prior to the event, with 10,000 attendees expected. Despite the UAE's heaviest rainfall in 75 years, the conference opened to a full-house.

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, onstage at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said: "This week we witnessed the determination of the crypto industry first hand. Our team worked around the clock to ensure that the conference proceeded without any disruptions, maintaining the highest standards of hospitality for our attendees. Our programme proceeded and our doors opened as planned, welcoming attendees to a comfortable, immersive, and action-packed event. We are immensely proud of everyone who contributed to making TOKEN2049 Dubai an overwhelming success."

TOKEN2049 Dubai was host to 90% international attendees hailing from over 160 countries worldwide. The global crypto community came out in full strength to participate, showcasing the growing reputation of Dubai as a hub for crypto innovation. The global representation also cemented TOKEN2049 as the marquee industry event in the crypto calendar, not to be missed.

Travel disruptions early in the week saw large numbers of speakers and attendees diverted across the Middle East, all of whom surmounted significant obstacles to attend and participate at TOKEN2049 Dubai. Amongst the 200+ leading industry voices who took to the stage to share their insights, discuss the most prevalent topics in Web3, and unveil exciting news announcements were Pavel Durov, the visionary CEO of Telegram; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether; and Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder of BitMEX.

Some standouts include a joint announcement onstage by Tether and Telegram that USDT will launch on The Open Network (TON) and Telegram wallet; Polkadot's Gavin Wood introduced a new JAM chain graypaper; Berachain announced a collaboration with Google Cloud; and Telos unveiled a partnership with Ponos Technology to develop a hardware-accelerated Ethereum L2 zkEVM network, amongst many more ground-breaking announcements.

Fiskum continued: "We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from all participants across TOKEN2049 Dubai. Energized by this success, we now shift focus to prepare for the industry's largest event of the year — TOKEN2049 Singapore, taking place on September 18-19 before the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. TOKEN2049 Singapore will welcome 20,000 attendees to the iconic Marina Bay Sands, continuing to set new standards for the industry."

TOKEN2049 Dubai will return in 2025, promising an even more immersive experience for prolific industry leaders, Web3 builders, global entrepreneurs, and tens of thousands of crypto enthusiasts.

TOKEN2049 is hosted annually in Dubai and Singapore. For more information and updates on TOKEN2049, please visit: https://www.token2049.com.

