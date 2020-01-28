TOKEN2049 is Back for 2020, Examining What's Next for the Crypto Industry

Christopher Strauch, Co-Host of TOKEN2049 said, "With crypto running full steam ahead, we're continuing to see meaningful progress across the space, be it in scalability for real-world usability to mainstream enterprise players joining the decentralised revolution. At this year's TOKEN2049, attendees can expect to see prominent industry practitioners shedding light and providing an all-encompassing perspective on the major developments we've seen thus far across the blockchain ecosystem."

This year's conference will explore a broad range of industry trends spanning privacy-oriented solutions, the ongoing rise of decentralised finance, as well as wider investment trends and the institutionalisation of crypto. Featuring a host of presentations, panel discussions, and workshops, this year's conference is envisaged to shed light on notable technical milestones and regulatory progress, and how this is expected to impact the future of the sector at large.

"It's crucial that we continue to reflect on what we've achieved as a collective industry thus far. Bitcoin has seen a great deal of progress in the past few years and I am thrilled to see what this new decade will bring. With that in mind, I believe that TOKEN2049 is a crucial driver of progress, adoption, and education for the Bitcoin community. With some of the industry's brightest minds gathering to stand together at the forefront of the Bitcoin revolution, I look forward to sharing and gaining insights about where the future is headed," said Jimmy Song, Bitcoin Fellow at Blockchain Capital.

Selected as one of this year's speakers, Jimmy Song brings over 20 years of deep technical expertise, programming and development experience. Having worked as both a developer and programmer at numerous startups, Jimmy is known for being an open source contributor to various Bitcoin projects, and has held roles at Paxos and Armory Technologies. At present, he splits his time between consulting, advising, lecturing, and writing books and articles on Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

Alongside Jimmy, other speakers participating in this year's conference include Muneeb Ali, CEO of Blockstack, a decentralised computing platform that was the first to receive Regulation A approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for its token sale; Justin Sun, Founder of TRON; Bill Barhydt, CEO and Founder of Abra; Mance Harmon, CEO of Hedera Hashgraph; Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX; Kyle Samani, Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital; Su Zhu, CIO and CEO of Three Arrows Capital; and Willy Woo, Partner at Adaptive Capital. More speakers are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

Coming off the back of the success of 2019's edition, this year's event is expected to see thousands of participants and industry leaders in attendance. As Asia Crypto Week's flagship event, blockchain enthusiasts and executives will have the opportunity to attend a whole host of industry-focused side events and networking opportunities throughout the week. In 2019, Asia Crypto Week hosted over 40 side events and community meet-ups organised by prominent projects such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Huobi, and many more, in order to support Hong Kong's burgeoning crypto ecosystem.

For more information on TOKEN2049, visit: https://www.token2049.com/ .

Raphael Strauch and Christopher Strauch, Co-Hosts of TOKEN2049 are available for interview.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is the premier event for decision makers in the global crypto ecosystem to connect, exchange ideas, and shape the industry. Attendees will gain valuable insight into the global crypto ecosystem, with a chance to exchange ideas with an established list of thought leaders, by learning about the future of the token-based economy and the possible impacts on industry and society while being the first to know about market-moving news, partnerships, and product launches. TOKEN2049 is an unrivaled global meeting place for like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders, investors, and those interested in how the token economy will transform their businesses and lives.

