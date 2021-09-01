TOKEN2049 London Announces Additional Headline Speakers, Including Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 , Europe's premier crypto conference, has today announced a number of additional high profile speakers, including Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital and former President of Fortress Investment Group, will take the stage in London on 7-8 October 2021. Taking place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, TOKEN2049 is returning for an in-person event featuring some of the largest names in the crypto and blockchain space.

As a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, crypto industry leaders, investors, and those curious about how the token economy will transform their businesses and lives, TOKEN2049 will explore a variety of topics, ranging from institutional investment, crypto regulation, DeFi, financial inclusion, Web 3.0 and NFTs, among others. The event will feature a diverse scope of speakers, including some of crypto's early founders and believers, as well as the most renowned voices in the industry.

Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are bringing about some of the most significant changes to the financial ecosystem in decades. One of the earliest and most influential crypto thought leaders globally, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital , Mike Novogratz, will take part in a fireside chat discussing the macro thesis for crypto, exploring pertinent topics such as DeFi, NFTs and a look ahead to how the technological innovation happening in the crypto economy will drive systems change on a global scale.

Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, commented, "the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology continues to accelerate globally. Both myself and Galaxy's Head of Europe Tim Grant look forward to participating in TOKEN2049 to discuss the most important trends in the sector and how we can drive the crypto economy into its next phase of adoption."

Additional speakers announced include Genesis Global Trading CEO Michael Moro, prominent DeFi Investor Santiago R Santos, Fabric VC Founder and Managing Partner Richard Muirhead, AVA Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer, Blockchain.com Co-Founder Nicholas Cary, and Arcane Investments CIO Eric Wall. These speakers join a high calibre of already confirmed guests including Aave CEO Stani Kulechov, Tezos Co-Founder Kathleen Breitman, Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov, Abra CEO and Founder Bill Barhydt, Axie Infinity Co-Founder Aleksander Leonard Larsen amongst others.

Emin Gün Sirer, CEO of AVA Labs, concluded, "Following a significant year for DeFi, I am looking forward to taking the stage in London to explore how we are scaling blockchains to support activity today, and equip our ecosystem for mass adoption in the future."

For more information on TOKEN2049 London, visit: https://www.europe.token2049.com/

Raphael Strauch and Christopher Strauch, Co-hosts of TOKEN2049 are available for interview.

