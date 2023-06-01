TokenEx Awarded the Trusted Cloud Provider Trustmark by Cloud Security Alliance

TULSA, Okla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenEx today announced that it has earned the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) , the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Built upon existing CSA programs, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark assists consumers in identifying cloud providers that demonstrate commitment to holistic security and are aligned with their individual security requirements.

CSA Trusted Cloud Provider Badge for TokenEx

TokenEx has been a Cloud Security Alliance member since 2020 and is honored to be included in this exclusive group for cloud security organizations. John Noltensmeyer, Chief Information Security Officer at TokenEx, said, "TokenEx clients entrust us with their most sensitive data, and we take their trust very seriously. Accordingly, we are committed to staying abreast of evolving cloud technologies and cybersecurity best practices. The CSA Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark enables us to demonstrate our security commitment to current and future clients and partners."

By partnering with CSA, TokenEx has shown its commitment to holistic cloud security by maintaining annual certifications and exams and providing educational content for the cloud community. This content includes blog posts, resources, customer stories, and speaking events. Visit TokenEx.com to explore this content, which can help businesses establish and maintain a strong cloud security posture in this digital-first age.

CSA Chief Strategy Officer Troy Leach stated, "Organizations that outsource the protection of cardholder and personal data to cloud providers like TokenEx rely on those providers to securely store, process, or transmit that data. TokenEx becomes an integral component of the organization's payment flow and directly impacts the security of their cardholder data. Through this CSA program, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark gives organizations a level of confidence that their cloud provider adheres to a transparent set of compliance and security standards."

To become a CSA Trusted Cloud Provider, organizations must:

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

About TokenEx

TokenEx is a cloud tokenization and payment optimization provider committed to helping organizations safely and compliantly process and transmit sensitive data. Its industry-leading solution for data protection can secure and desensitize any structured data element to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enable critical business processes. For more information, visit tokenex.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Valerie Hare

910.635.0837

[email protected]

SOURCE TokenEx