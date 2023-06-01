TokenEx Awarded the Trusted Cloud Provider Trustmark by Cloud Security Alliance

News provided by

TokenEx

01 Jun, 2023, 08:39 ET

TULSA, Okla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenEx today announced that it has earned the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Built upon existing CSA programs, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark assists consumers in identifying cloud providers that demonstrate commitment to holistic security and are aligned with their individual security requirements.

Continue Reading
CSA Trusted Cloud Provider Badge for TokenEx
CSA Trusted Cloud Provider Badge for TokenEx

TokenEx has been a Cloud Security Alliance member since 2020 and is honored to be included in this exclusive group for cloud security organizations. John Noltensmeyer, Chief Information Security Officer at TokenEx, said, "TokenEx clients entrust us with their most sensitive data, and we take their trust very seriously. Accordingly, we are committed to staying abreast of evolving cloud technologies and cybersecurity best practices. The CSA Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark enables us to demonstrate our security commitment to current and future clients and partners."

By partnering with CSA, TokenEx has shown its commitment to holistic cloud security by maintaining annual certifications and exams and providing educational content for the cloud community. This content includes blog posts, resources, customer stories, and speaking events. Visit TokenEx.com to explore this content, which can help businesses establish and maintain a strong cloud security posture in this digital-first age.

CSA Chief Strategy Officer Troy Leach stated, "Organizations that outsource the protection of cardholder and personal data to cloud providers like TokenEx rely on those providers to securely store, process, or transmit that data. TokenEx becomes an integral component of the organization's payment flow and directly impacts the security of their cardholder data. Through this CSA program, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark gives organizations a level of confidence that their cloud provider adheres to a transparent set of compliance and security standards."

To become a CSA Trusted Cloud Provider, organizations must:

About the Cloud Security Alliance
The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About TokenEx
TokenEx is a cloud tokenization and payment optimization provider committed to helping organizations safely and compliantly process and transmit sensitive data. Its industry-leading solution for data protection can secure and desensitize any structured data element to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enable critical business processes. For more information, visit tokenex.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:
Valerie Hare
910.635.0837
[email protected] 

SOURCE TokenEx

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.