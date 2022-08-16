TokenEx Named One of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2022

Oklahoma-based technology company becomes five-time honoree.

EDMOND, Okla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud tokenization and payment optimization provider TokenEx was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

TokenEx has been included in each list since 2018.

"We are fortunate enough to have experienced considerable growth since our founding in 2010," TokenEx CEO Matthew Meehan said. "That is a testament to our platform, our employees, our clients and the increasing global need for secure and profitable digital payments."

The inclusion of TokenEx in the Inc. 5000 for the past five years is an indicator of steady, consistent growth – paving the way for new product development and other customer-driven initiatives.

"As TokenEx continues to grow, we look forward to developing new payment solutions—not only to expand our customer base, but also to better serve our existing clients," TokenEx CTO John Noltensmeyer said. "It's critical that we remain focused on the people who already enjoy our product and would like to use it in new and exciting ways."

Earlier this year, TokenEx raised $100 million in Series B funding from K1 Investment Management, a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies globally.

To be eligible for Inc. 5000, organizations must be privately held, independent, for-profit businesses based in the U.S. They also must have been revenue-generating as of March 31, 2018, have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2018 and have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2021.

About TokenEx

TokenEx is a cloud tokenization and payment optimization provider committed to helping organizations safely and compliantly accept, store and transmit sensitive data. Its industry-leading solution for data protection can secure and desensitize any structured data element to reduce risk, streamline operations and enable critical business processes. For more information, visit TokenEx.com or contact [email protected] directly with any questions about the company or its platform.

