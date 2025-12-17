Tokenfolio ramps up their institutional arm with Carta appointment to meet increasing institutional demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenfolio, an active growth stage and pre-IPO tech investor, has been ramping up their institutional arm to better serve increasing demand from institutional investors to access top AI investments.

Tokenfolio are early investors in most of the top 10-15 high-profile AI startups in Silicon Valley and are currently focusing on investing early in what will become the top private market names of tomorrow. Tokenfolio typically invests in Series B through pre-IPO.

Their portfolio includes some of the top tech companies in AI infrastructure, AI robotics, and deep tech AI – for many of these, they joined highly oversubscribed funding rounds co-investing with world's top funds like Sequoia, Lightspeed, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Bezos Expeditions), sovereign wealth funds and more.

Currently, reputed billionaire families in APAC, senior tech leaders, entrepreneurs with successful exits, and regulated funds invest with Tokenfolio. Beyond investments, Tokenfolio works closely with their portfolio companies to help them expand, especially across APAC given their active network and experience.

"Given increasing demand from our institutional LPs, it's our key focus to ensure we can continue to follow industry leading processes as we scale. For this, we're actively ramping up our efforts including partnering with market leaders to provide our LPs with best in class structures and services," said Abhishek Malik, co-founder and CEO.

Most recently, Tokenfolio partnered with Carta in order to provide their investors with institutional grade fund administration services. Carta is one of the largest fund administrators in the world with over $180B assets under administration and 2,000 employees across 14 offices worldwide, and is uniquely positioned to service Tokenfolio's global client base. Carta will serve as an independent third party fund administrator for Tokenfolio vehicles. Carta is backed by some of the largest VC funds, private equity funds and investment managers in the world, including a16z, Silver Lake and ICONIQ Capital.

Carta's Dinesh Manivannen, Account Executive from their Funds team, said, "We're excited to partner with Tokenfolio. Their rapid growth is impressive, we have the right expertise and tools to support them and their LPs as they keep scaling further."

Abhishek added, "Appointing Carta confirms our commitment to delivering the most trusted, safe and robust way for investors to access some of the world's best AI and deep tech investment opportunities across growth stage and pre-IPO investing."

Tokenfolio's move to Carta is a step towards ensuring its investors receive the same rigor, transparency and auditability previously reserved for large public market investors.

Tokenfolio is a growth stage AI and deep tech investor that provides access to top Silicon Valley tech companies. An early investor in most of the top 10-15 high-profile AI startups, with a key focus on disciplined underwriting, Tokenfolio aims to invest today in companies that become the top private market names of tomorrow.

