TOKENISE STOCK EXCHANGE ACQUIRED BY SOCIAL NETWORK VERO

Tokenise Stock Exchange

14 Jun, 2023

The first social network to purchase a regulated stock exchange, VERO will offer creators and members new monetisation opportunities

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenise Stock Exchange International Ltd is the world's first regulated stock exchange for tokenised securities. The Tokenise Stock Exchange announced today that it has been acquired by VERO, a next-generation social membership network.

The Tokenise Group ("Tokenise") is made up of a regulated brokerage, a stock exchange and a central securities depository. Tokenise has developed the technology and obtained the licences to fractionalise ownership of new and traditional asset classes. This enables retail investors to access investment opportunities from creators and brands they are passionate about within a secure and regulated trading environment.

"Tokenise and VERO have very similar goals and values, making this an obvious strategic partnership" said Tokenise CEO Mike Kessler. "Our ambition has always been to facilitate financial opportunities through the power of community, and VERO will provide Tokenise with the right platform to achieve these goals."

By integrating Tokenise's technology, VERO will be able to offer new opportunities for creators using VERO to monetize their work and fans to support their favourite creators in new ways.

"VERO's acquisition of Tokenise fits seamlessly into our mission to build the next generation social network," said VERO CEO Ayman Hariri. "This is the next step in our long-term plans to establish a social network membership model that delivers a world-class experience for VERO members and creators."

Tokenised securities are set to reshape global capital markets, opening the doors for greater participation in alternative asset ownership. This strategic partnership provides the Tokenise Stock Exchange with an abundance of creative industry listing opportunities. By integrating Tokenise's technology within the VERO ecosystem, the listings can be supported by a creative retail investor community.

As Tokenise positions itself to become the global destination for tokenised securities by building trading infrastructure for the new creator economy, this acquisition serves as a catalyst to ignite its vision and revolutionise capital markets.

Learn more about Tokenise at https://tokenise.io.

About Tokenise Stock Exchange
Tokenise Stock Exchange is the world's first regulated stock exchange dedicated to the listing and trading of security tokens. Tokenise Stock Exchange International Ltd is registered in Barbados and authorised as a Self-Regulatory Organization by the Financial Services Commission.
https://tokenise.io

About VERO
Co-founded by Ayman Hariri in 2015, VERO is an ad-free social membership network. From design to functionality, VERO has redefined what a social network should be - delivering a better, truer social experience for everybody. VERO is optimised for connection, not addiction, putting the user in total control. VERO is available on desktop, iOS, and Android mobile devices.
https://vero.co/ 

Media Contact:
[email protected]
[email protected] 

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101577/VERO_x_Tokenise.jpg

SOURCE Tokenise Stock Exchange

