Tokenist Partners with The Trading Analyst to "Bring Finance to the People"

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenist, a one-stop resource for all things related to financial trends and cryptocurrency, has formed a strategic partnership with leading options trading alert service, The Trading Analyst. While The Tokenist is owned and operated by Tokenist Media LLC, The Trading Analyst (TTA) is the brainchild of Taylor Carver.

Carver's initial calling involved a career in teaching. He dreamed of landing a position as a high school teacher and basketball coach. Eventually, he decided that a teaching career did not financially provide for the life he wanted for his family. He became obsessed with the stock market—learning the ins and outs, and realizing the life-changing opportunity contained within.

As trading stocks provided Taylor with his desired lifestyle, his passion for teaching remained. That's why he launched The Trading Analyst—to teach others all he knows about the world of options trading. As an options trading alert service, and an insightful repository , The Trading Analyst is laser-focused on giving people the tools required to achieve financial freedom.

With a proven track record, The Trading Analyst's performance has historically beaten the S&P 500 by 25%. The platform leverages option positions that feature defined loss parameters. This facilitates a winning track record on an absolute basis—which currently stands at 52% across more than 500 trades.

The Trading Analyst secures net profitability with a profit factor of 2.05, which means winning trades feature 2x more profit than the losses incurred by losing trades.

With such success, both The Tokenist and The Trading Analyst are positioned to achieve a mutually beneficial synergy toward a singular goal – lifting the veil of trading complexity, buzzwords, and insider lingo. To further this effort, The Trading Analyst is proud to launch a new website with many helpful features designed to foster successful trading.

Tim Fries, co-founder of The Tokenist, says,

"The Tokenist has embarked on the much-needed mission of bringing finance to the people. Gone are the days of financial opportunity restricted to a select few. Through our partnership, The Trading Analyst will play a fundamental role in accomplishing this mission."

With this trifecta in hand—insightful takes on important trends, professional trading expertise, and easily digestible guides—the two platforms have the potential to form their own ecosystem, and bring finance to its rightful owner: the people.

