Tokenization Foundation Launches Global Humanitarian Aid Infrastructure Using AI, Blockchain and Digital Assets

Cuts Relief Aid Disbursement Time by up to 70%, Uses AI for 30-50% Reduction in Administration Function Overhead and with Full Transparency and Accountability Powered by Aegis Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenization Foundation (TF) ( https://thetokenizationfoundation.com/ ) today announced a seismic change in humanitarian aid infrastructure with its launch. Introducing a new model for humanitarian aid, the Tokenization Foundation is leveraging AI, blockchain and digital assets powered by Aegis Trust designed to deliver funding instantly, transparently, and at scale. The Tokenization Foundation is building the world's first tokenized crisis capital infrastructure, where investment returns and tokenized capital flows automatically fund disaster response and humanitarian relief - eliminating delays, reducing inefficiencies, and restoring trust in global aid systems.

"Today's humanitarian aid infrastructure is fragmented and inefficient, with disbursement delays extending months and with a 17–30% leakage across traditional aid flows," said Serra Wei, Founding Team member of the Tokenization Foundation. "We founded the Tokenization Foundation to address the broken systems and ensure humanitarian relief and disaster recovery funds are transparent and accountable."

Humanitarian aid funds are often trapped in slow grant cycles, burdened by administrative overhead, and limited by opaque reporting systems. At the same time, rising global displacement and disaster frequency are increasing the urgency for faster, more resilient, and interoperable systems that can function across borders and crisis conditions. Civilians, frontline workers, and entire communities are vulnerable and often in unsafe conditions further illustrating the urgency for faster, more transparent relief systems. These conditions underscore the need for resilient, secure, and interoperable hybrid infrastructure that prioritizes safety, continuity, and trust.

The Tokenization Foundation platform is expected to deliver measurable impact at scale across the humanitarian ecosystem, including a 50–70% reduction in disbursement time, 30–50% reduction in administrative overhead and real-time transparency and traceability of aid flows. These results are achieved through tokenization managed by Aegis Trust, a SEC qualified custodian.

"Over five years, the platform is expected to reach over 2 billion people in need globally, with transaction volumes scaling into the hundreds of millions annually," continued Ms. Wei. "By removing intermediaries, the new Tokenization Foundation platform reduces leakage and ensures that more capital reaches people in need with speed and dignity."

As a licensed and insured digital and traditional asset custodian under the supervision of South Dakota Division of Banking, Aegis Trust will tokenize the funds which will be delivered directly to recipients' digital wallets, speeding up the aid process. Blockchain enables instant, traceable, and secure transfers. AI agents amplify social workers' skillsets and provide real-time oversight, analytics, and adaptive governance. The TF native token is a payment rail and incentive layer across the ecosystem, where impact and economics work together to create value.

A private token sale for accredited investors is now open.

About Tokenization Foundation

The Tokenization Foundation (TF) is building the world's first tokenized crisis capital infrastructure—where investment returns automatically fund humanitarian response—powered by AI, blockchain, and digital assets to deliver capital faster, more efficiently, and with full transparency. To support this ecosystem, TF is assembling a Governing Council of strategic partners; Aegis Trust Company, a South Dakota public trust company, joined to provide custody and token conversion services. TF's initial deployments are expected to focus on U.S. disaster-response use cases. Learn more: https://thetokenizationfoundation.com/

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SOURCE The Tokenization Foundation