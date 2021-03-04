Tokenization Market Size to Reach USD 2166.8 Million By 2026 at a CAGR 12.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenization Market is Segmented by Type - Hardware, Software, Services, by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Hospitality & Transportation, Military & Defense, Others, by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category.

The global Tokenization market size is projected to reach USD 2166.8 Million by 2026, from USD 939.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of tokenization market size are the increasing need to stay compliant with regulations and the growing need to ensure continuous customer experience as well as reduced fraud levels.

Inquire for Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26Y3935/Global_Tokenization

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TOKENIZATION MARKET SIZE

The payment industry is making strides in promoting new payment form factors that require increased protection against counterfeiting, account misuse, and other types of fraud. For card-not-present, card-present, and hybrid transaction environments, protection is therefore required to help reduce unauthorized use of cardholder account data and avoid cross-channel fraud.

Tokenization is commonly used to protect payment card data so that merchants can reduce their obligations under PCI DSS. This feature is expected to drive the growth of tokenization market size during the forecast period.

Companies that accept credit and debit cards must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Tokenization makes it significantly simpler to achieve and sustain compliance with industry regulations. PCI DSS aims to minimize confidential data retention and securely control its storage and deletion. By never letting sensitive cardholder data enter the systems in the first place, tokenization meets this crucial requirement. This feature is, in turn, expected to fuel the tokenization market size.

The rising technological advancements are expected to increase the growth of tokenization market size. From the stable in-store point of sale acceptance to on-the-go payments, from conventional eCommerce to a new wave of in-app payments, tokenization makes it simpler and safer than ever to pay with smartphones. For example, The rising popularity of in-store payments with your customers' mobile devices features tokenization. When customers pay with a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay, their personal credit card information is stored as a token on their phone. With the extra layer of biometric protection and other advanced authentication methods, additional security comes from smartphones themselves.

Other major trends driving the growth of tokenization market size are increased alignment of customers towards contactless payments and rising demand for cloud-based tokenization solutions and services.

View Full Detailed Report Before Purchase: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26Y3935/global-tokenization-market-size

TOKENIZATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the solution segment is expected to hold the largest tokenization market share analysis. A significant number of SMEs are using the tokenization solution to safeguard their organizations against increasing payment fraud and identity theft.

Based on application, the BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest tokenization market share during the forecast period. The BFSI vertical is more susceptible to cyber-attacks. Thus, to protect its staff, clients, properties, offices, branches, and operations, it is always on the lookout for advanced payment protection products and services; as a result, it holds a large share in the tokenization market.

North America is expected to hold the largest tokenization market share during the forecast period based on region. The existence of regulations such as CCPA, the rise in cyber attacks, particularly payment fraud across industries, is expected to drive the need for tokenization solutions and services throughout North America. It is also predicted that changing consumer trends towards the adoption of contactless cards and digital-first credit cards would boost tokenization growth in North America.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC economies, especially in eCommerce, are seeing high growth in payment innovation. When it comes to online shopping and payments, Asian customers demand a seamless, quick, and stable digital infrastructure.

Inquire For More Regional Reports : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-26Y3935/Global_Tokenization

KEY SEGMENTATION BY DATA TYPE

Hardware

Software

Services.

KEY SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Hospitality & Transportation

Military & Defense

Others.

KEY SEGMENTATION BY REGION

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

KEY SEGMENTATION BY PLAYERS

Gemalto

Symantec

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Ciphercloud

Futurex

Protegrity

TokenEx

Thales e-Security

First Data Corporation (FDC)

Ciphercloud

Futurex

Rambus

Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26Y3935&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26Y3935&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Contactless payment market size was valued at USD 1,168 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 5,424 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2020 to 2027.The growth of Contactless Payments market size is propelled by decreased transaction time, simplicity in handling low-value payments, and improved revenue opportunities.

- Mobile payment market size was valued at USD 1.48 Trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 12.06 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- Cyber Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 158,425.94 Million in 2019 to USD 267,420.59 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 9.11%. The large enterprise segment accounted for the highest cybersecurity market share in 2019, owing to large enterprises' major focus to implement effective security solutions.

- Asset Tokenization Software Market by Product Type - Cloud-Based, Web-Based, Application - Large Enterprises, SMEs, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Fintech blockchain Market by Product Type - Payments, clearing, and settlement, Exchanges and remittance, Smart contracts, Identity management, Compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC), Cyber liability, Content storage management, Application - Banking, Non-banking financial services, Insurance, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Global Internet security market is expected to garner USD 46.5 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2016-2021.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Tokenization Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports