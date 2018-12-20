Tokenization Market Worth $2,670 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Tokenization Market by Component, Application Area (Payment Security, Application Area, and Compliance Management), Tokenization Technique (API-based and Gateway-based), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tokenization Market size is expected to grow from USD 983 million in 2018 to USD 2,670 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

The key factors expected to drive the Tokenization Market include the growing need to protect cardholders' data by following Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) guidelines and increasing payment frauds that need to be prevented.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tokenization Market"

75 - Tables

59 - Figures

180 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=76652221

The solution segment to hold a higher market share in 2018

The tokenization solution is a cloud-based and on-premises solution that replaces users' sensitive information with unique tokens and prevents critical information while transferring through vulnerable networks. It helps lower the PCI DSS compliance burden. PCI standards forbid the storage of credit card numbers on a retailers Point of Sale (PoS) terminal as well as in databases after payment transactions. To comply with these standards, merchants need to install expensive end-to-end encryption systems or outsource the installation task to tokenization service providers. The tokenization solution providers take the responsibility for keeping cardholders' data isolated. With the increasing instances of cyber-attacks, growing IoT, and connected device vulnerabilities, and rising pressure from cybersecurity regulations, the solution segment is expected to garner more revenue during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Tokenization Market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing deployment model in the Tokenization Market. SMEs, in particular, have implemented the cloud deployment model as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than investing their capital on payment infrastructure. Organizations can avoid the costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based tokenization solutions. The security of consumers sensitive data is the biggest priority, as it is the primary target of attackers. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of SaaS-based tokenization services to secure the payment data and assist organizations in complying with PCI DSS and HIPAA requirements, thus benefitting enterprises with tight budgets for security investments. The cloud-based tokenization solution is easy to maintain and upgrade; as a result, it is driving the growth of the cloud deployment mode.

Get Free 10% Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=76652221

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall Tokenization Market during the forecast period. The increase in the number of IoT and connected devices, and the vulnerabilities associated with them are some of the factors driving the adoption of the tokenization solution and services. The presence of many tokenization vendors and the widespread awareness of the tokenization solution and services are expected to continue to account for the region's highest market share during the forecast period.

The Tokenization Market comprises major solution providers, such as First Data (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fiserv (US), Micro Focus (UK), Symantec (US), Thales e-Security (US), Visa (US), WEX (US), Worldpay (US), Dell Technologies (US), CipherCloud (US), Futurex (US), Liaison Technologies (US), Protegrity (US), TokenEx (US), Bluefin (US), Sequent Software (US), Discover Financial Services (US), Carta Worldwide (Canada), Merchant Link (US), Ingenico ePayments (US), Rambus (US), Mastercard (US), Verifone (US), and IP Solution International (Australia). The research study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the Tokenization Market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tokenization-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets