Tokenization of Health Information is Key to the Future of Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's becoming more evident by the day that healthcare is on the cusp of disruption. With giant companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon making bold announcements to enter the arena, the signs are overwhelmingly clear that a major transformation is swiftly in motion. However, as a consumer and participant of health, we must collectively make a decision on the technology that will set the stage for this new health system. If we all agree that personalized medicine with a patient-centric design is the way forward, we must consider the implications of security, privacy, health outcome, and costs.

Emrify is launching a decentralized Personal Health Record platform on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver trusted health information to the right hands at the right time anywhere in the world. With years of building consumer engagement mobile apps, Emrify is laser-focused on building the Health Passport to collect and secure data for each person for complete ownership and control to freely share their data. Our top priority is to create attractive crypto-economics models to incentivize health data exchange for all parties. With strategic US partnerships with hospitals, doctors, and health organizations, Emrify is building on top of award-winning functional prototypes to accelerate the modernization of health records to solidify the Utility Token in healthcare.

Emrify aims to work with health stakeholders and regulators to advance blockchain in healthcare. Emrify is based out of Nashville, Tennessee, a major US healthcare hub that just recently passed laws to legally accept blockchain transactions. At Emrify, we believe the tokenization of health information is a golden opportunity to stake the blockchain network to disrupt healthcare. Emrify will be the first health blockchain company to domicile in the US state of Wyoming, which has recently passed laws to provide flexibility for the utility token to be developed further. With uncontrollable healthcare costs and increasing invasion of our privacy, we simply cannot wait any longer to reinvent healthcare with blockchain technology.

In order to execute this vision, we need your help. After waiting for over a year, we have decided that now is the right time for a token generation event to kickstart the ecosystem with the Health Information Token (HIT). The revolution of healthcare begins today. Join us. Airdrop and Registration is now open for whitelist!

