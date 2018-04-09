TokenMarket Win Prestigious 'Best ICO Advisory Award' at Cryptocurrency World Expo 2018

TokenMarket has throughout its inception demonstrated itself by the quality of its ICO advisory, launching some of the biggest ICOs last year such as Monaco, Civic, Populus and Storj. Since advising its first ICO in January 2017, TokenMarket has gone on to advise over twenty token sales. Collectively these have raised over $250M in ETH, which has led to its official recognition as 'Best ICO Advisor' by the Cryptocurrency World Expo community.

"We are very pleased that TokenMarket has been recognised as the industry leader for ICO advisory and we will continue to provide that same high-quality services for all our existing and future clients"- Ransu Salovaara, CEO, TokenMarket.

As of November 2017, TokenMarket had successfully advised and launched 10% of the Top 100 tokens by market cap. TokenMarket's veteran experience and impressive track record has allowed itself to establish a unique position in the market, of advising and launching the most reputable and highest quality ICO's in the market.

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket provide a platform for organising blockchain token or virtual currency sales. Its seasoned professionals combine market experience, resources and data assets to create a winning solution to execute ICO's safely and securely. TokenMarket provide a fully end-to-end 360 service for token creation, presale and public sale. TokenMarket's ICO advisory service has worked alongside some of the brightest startups in the blockchain industry pioneering brands such as Storj, Civic and Dent. Alongside its ICO advisory, TokenMarket has established itself as the leading platform for listing tokens on its ICO calendar.

About Cryptocurrency World Expo

Cryptocurrency World Expo runs a variety of conferences around the globe discussing industry leading topics around; Cryptocurrency trading, regulation, developments and the ICO marketplace. With over 45 recognised blockchain specialist speakers, 60 fintech companies and 1,600 delegates attending in Berlin, Cryptocurrency World Expo events have now set an industry benchmark for blockchain conferences worldwide. Further conferences scheduled this year include; Zurich, Lisbon and Warsaw.

