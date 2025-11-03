Tokenova Launches TokenWERX™ - The Trusted Digital Infrastructure Powering the Allied Space and Digital Economies

A Florida-led initiative connecting verified data, compliant capital, and global collaboration through partnerships with LaunchWERX and other innovation networks.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenova, Inc. today announced the launch of TokenWERX™, a global digital-infrastructure platform connecting verified data, regulatory trust, and financial liquidity across the allied space and digital economies.

At its core, TokenWERX™ provides the trusted architecture for transforming mission data, research outputs, and physical infrastructure into financial-grade digital instruments. The initiative positions Florida as the epicenter for innovation diplomacy and digital trust—advancing U.S. leadership while aligning allied partners across space, defense, and digital finance.

"TokenWERX is where verification meets value," said A.J. Ripin, Director and President of Tokenova, Inc. "By uniting governments, academia, and industry in a shared framework for trusted data, transparent finance, and mission-ready innovation, we're building the connective infrastructure for the global space economy. Florida's leadership in aerospace, finance, and digital infrastructure provides the foundation for a truly inclusive, compliant framework aligned with U.S. national interests."

"We are witnessing the emergence of a new structural regime for space commerce and finance," said Frank DiBello, Co-Founder of TokenWERX and President of SolvX Space Industry Advisors. "TokenWERX establishes the digital backbone for space-asset registration and blockchain-enabled financial tracking — a system where every satellite, payload, and mission asset can be continuously valued, transparently financed, and securely transacted. By integrating law, insurance, and real-time data integrity into one verifiable framework, TokenWERX is setting the foundation for a regulated, continuously auditable marketplace that will define the future of space economics."

Expanding Access to Government, Industry, and Academia

Through its partnership with LaunchWERX, TokenWERX™ integrates directly with government innovation pipelines, national laboratories, and industry testbeds. This collaboration accelerates the translation of research into operational capability—ensuring new technologies to reach missions faster.

"LaunchWERX represents the connective tissue between government, industry, academia, and innovation," said Robert S. Katz, CEO and Executive Director of the World Innovation Network (WIN). "Through TokenWERX, we extend that access into the capital layer—creating an ecosystem where verified data becomes investable, missions become fundable, and innovation becomes measurable."

Compliance, Identity, and Global Interoperability

TokenWERX™ is built on a unified compliance and lifecycle infrastructure that ensures trust, transparency, and accountability across jurisdictions. The platform enables investors and institutions to operate under a single identity and compliance framework—supporting a "register once, transact anywhere" model. This architecture establishes universal standards for verification, investor accreditation, and jurisdictional interoperability, creating a secure and globally compliant environment for digital-asset issuance and trading.

Verification, Valuation, and Digital Integrity

At the core of TokenWERX™ is a verified-data and valuation engine that anchors mission data and physical assets to blockchain. By combining verified asset provenance with institutional-grade data integrity protocols, TokenWERX™ transforms static information into auditable, dynamic digital assets. This system enables mission-critical and real-world assets to be priced, measured, and transacted through regulated financial intermediaries with transparency and confidence—bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the emerging digital economy.

A Global Framework for Verified Growth

Through partnerships spanning regulated trading systems, digital-asset issuance platforms, blockchain orchestration networks, and cross-border compliance infrastructures, TokenWERX™ connects regulatory, technological, and financial ecosystems under one interoperable architecture. This Florida-led effort is expanding internationally through the Space Data Trust Network (SDTN)—an alliance of governments, space agencies, academic institutions, and market entities establishing common data standards, asset-valuation protocols, and trusted-capital frameworks across allied jurisdictions. Tokenova invites mission-driven organizations, financial institutions, and allied governments to participate in shaping this verified, interoperable future—one where data, capital, and collaboration move seamlessly across trusted networks. By joining the TokenWERX™ ecosystem and SDTN alliance, participants help build the foundation for a transparent, secure, and resilient global space and digital economy.

About Tokenova, Inc.

Tokenova builds the trusted digital infrastructure that transforms mission data, research, and physical assets into financial-grade digital instruments. Its proprietary TokenWERX™ architecture delivers a full-stack framework for cross-jurisdictional compliance and interoperability. Tokenova coordinates a global network of regulatory, technological, and financial partners ensuring every phase of tokenization and value realization is verified, compliant, and interoperable.

About Ignis Genesis, Inc.

Ignis Genesis is a Florida-based nonprofit organization advancing innovation diplomacy by connecting allied nations, public institutions, and private innovators. Through partnerships in space, defense, and digital infrastructure, Ignis Genesis accelerates R&D, commercialization, and mission readiness in technologies that safeguard global peace and prosperity. Working in alignment with emerging digital and capital infrastructure initiatives in Florida, Ignis Genesis bridges innovation and investment across mission-driven public and private sectors.

About the World Innovation Network (WIN)

WIN is a nonprofit "tech tank" advancing education and innovation to solve national and global challenges. Through programs such as Space Tank™ and LaunchWERX, WIN partners with federal agencies, states, and industry to accelerate commercialization and mission outcomes in space, defense, and emerging technologies.

About LaunchWERX

LaunchWERX is a national space-innovation platform dedicated to accelerating breakthrough technologies that advance U.S. Space Force priorities and foster allied collaboration. By connecting entrepreneurs with capital, clients, and capabilities, LaunchWERX transforms innovation from concept to commercialization. Through its network of Innovation Stations and partnerships with government, academia, and industry, LaunchWERX strengthens the nation's position as a global leader in space innovation and defense readiness.

Media Contact:

A.J. Ripin, Director and President

[email protected] www.tokenova.com

SOURCE Tokenova