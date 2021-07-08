Tokens are in high demand in the jewelry market because of low competition, - Boris Smitski, СЕО Golden Cash

"The crypto market is never at a standstill and even the downturn we are currently witnessing is merely a cyclical occurrence. Nevertheless, I believe that a bearish market is a perfect opportunity for projects and companies involved in the sector to lay low and focus on the development of new products and opportunities" - Boris Smitski thinks.

The Golden Cash was originally designed to increase sales in the jewelry industry. The platform connects jewelry brands, producers and buyers to facilitate their interaction. It helps producers and brands optimize commercial processes using blockchain technology. At the same time, token holders get the opportunity to increase their investments.

Boris Smitski said that tokens will not meet any competition in the jewelry industry. This will ensure interest in the payment system and thus demand and profit. He also mentioned that tokens have evolved from utility tokens or security tokens to exchange, governance and liquidity pool tokens. It is necessary to keep in mind that tokens are volatile, just like the entire cryptocurrency market.

"If cryptocurrencies were not volatile, no one would be willing to trade them. There would be no monetary incentive. It is vital for the market to remain cyclical and stay as far away as possible from centralization or regulation in accordance with what is being described as "civilized behavior." The crypto market has plenty of room for development and volatility will be playing a key role in this movement", - Boris Smitski assured.

Boris Smitski is an international businessman with vast experience in investment, consulting and banking. He is known for investing in gold production and mining, as well as founding an international jewelry brand Golden Cash. He was one of the first to invest in Bitcoin. He also consulted the PaPa Coin project during its launch.

The Golden Cash platform ensures a networking environment to connect key players in the jewelry industry and ensure their seamless interaction. Its main goal is to build a powerful and mutually beneficial community for producers, brands and sellers.

