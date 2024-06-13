Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. - Pending shareholder approval) Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jun 13, 2024, 11:50 ET

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Kiguel, CEO at Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. - Pending shareholder approval) and his team, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market and celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

Continue Reading
Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. Pending shareholder approval) Opens Market Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. Pending shareholder approval) Opens Market Thursday, Jun 13, 2024

Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. - Pending shareholder approval) is a leader in the integration of companionship AI and realistic humanoid robots to improve the human experience through connection, learning and play. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our customizable robots have human-like appearance and movements. We are uniquely positioned, with limited competition, in the creation of AI enabled robots.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

United for Literacy Closes the Market

United for Literacy Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from United for Literacy joined Mark Jarrett, Vice President of Enterprise Operations, Toronto...
Mackenzie Investments Opens the Market

Mackenzie Investments Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments, and her team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics