TokenSmart Hosts NFT Blast Off Event at LA River Studios Featuring nft42 Founder, Jimmy McNelis, and Brand Strategist, Shaun Neff

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenSmart is pleased to announce it is hosting its first-ever NFT Blast Off event in Los Angeles, CA at the LA River Studio located at 2800 Division St, Los Angeles, CA 90065 on Oct. 20, 2021 from 3:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tickets are available for sale via Eventbrite and will give attendees access to an intimate fireside chat and cocktail reception with TokenSmart's founder and CEO, Jimmy McNelis, and serial entrepreneur, Shaun Neff.

This NFT event is the first of a series of three Blast Off NFT events hosted by TokenSmart, with an estimated 150 people set to attend. Each event is ultimately helping the public "blast off" to NFT.Land by TokenSmart, a new NFT conference scheduled for 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Following TokenSmart's Oct. 20th NFT event, the company will also host similar NFT events in New York City on Nov. 1st and in Miami during Art Basel 2021 on Dec. 1st, 2021.

Dubbed the "brand whisperer" by Forbes Magazine, guest speaker Shaun Neff will chat with McNelis about non-fungible tokens and why marketers should know and care about them. "We're going to discuss everything from what an NFT is to why enterprises and branding folks should care about them," McNelis said. "Our conversation will cover real-live examples of companies successfully using NFT collection launches as a component of their marketing and branding strategies for new products, services and events. Adding NFT collections into marketing launch campaigns are helping brands develop competitive advantages and boost overall brand loyalty. Attendees will leave this event with go-to resources on how to get started on integrating NFTs into their brand while mingling and having a great time."

Neff is the founder of Neff Headwear and co-founder of Beach House Group, an innovative beauty and lifestyle brand incubator delivering thoughtful products to consumers around the world. Neff is also an investor and advisor to Sunbum, Robinhood, Target and Walmart. "It's a wild and exciting time to be a branding or marketing executive right now with the arrival of NFTs-- the landscape is rapidly evolving and we are still in the first inning," said Neff.

Artists and marketers alike looking to create and market their first NFT collections can benefit from attending TokenSmart's first Blast Off NFT event in Los Angeles. "NFTs and the Metaverse in 2021 are akin to the introduction of the world wide web in the 1990's. Whether you're an entrepreneur, artist, advertising or marketing executive, or work in the entertainment industry, now is the time to dive into NFTs. This is the future," McNelis said.

NFT BLAST OFF EVENT AGENDA:

3:00 - 3:30 pm - Registration

3:30 - 5:00 pm - Fireside Chat Conversation

5:00 - 7:00 pm - Cocktail Networking Reception

ABOUT TOKENSMART

TokenSmart is the leading NFT community hub in the Metaverse, offering daily NFT-focused live chats, contests and streaming events to thousands of members around the world on Twitter and Discord. TokenSmart is dedicated to facilitating digital and in-person NFT events that connect artists, collectors, developers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. Founded by NFT entrepreneur Jimmy McNelis, TokenSmart is the organizer behind NFT.Land, one of the most anticipated NFT conferences scheduled for 2022. NFT.Land by TokenSmart is scheduled to take place at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas, NV from March 22 through 25, 2022. To learn more information and to find out when tickets go on sale, please visit https://www.nft.land and sign up for email updates.

