TokenSoft Announces Platform Support for Funds

"After successfully launching two crypto-asset funds, a fund-of-funds and late-stage venture fund, we are excited to expand our services to fund managers by merging traditional finance with blockchain technology," said Mason Borda, TokenSoft's Founder and CEO.

TokenSoft's enterprise grade token issuance and compliance platform provides the unique set of features financial investment funds require to raise funds globally. From consumers to institutional investors, we enable investor on-boarding and payments through our token issuance and compliance engine supporting over 50 countries.

Using a tokenized security allows traditional investment funds to issue and track equity interest in their fund without the need for third-party platforms. This blockchain-based equity interest is attributable to a verified investor and the investor's cryptocurrency wallet or bank account which may receive distributions for return of capital or earnings.

"Funds backed by tokenized or blockchain-based securities represent a paradigm shift in the way limited partnership interest will be managed while increasing liquidity and automating bookkeeping," said Mr. Borda.

Additionally, TokenSoft's service for fund managers can enforce trading restrictions on the blockchain-based tokens such as lock-up time periods and location-based restrictions.

To learn more about TokenSoft's platform service for funds, please visit: TokenSoft for Funds.

TokenSoft: TokenSoft is an enterprise-grade, security token issuance platform enabling companies and funds to raise capital while complying with US and International regulations. TokenSoft provides best in class security, compliance and scalability token issuance services to financial, emerging-growth and enterprise companies in over 50 countries.

Disclaimers: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities. Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. TokenSoft undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokensoft-announces-platform-support-for-funds-300647749.html

SOURCE TokenSoft

Related Links

https://www.tokensoft.io/

