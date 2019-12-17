TokenSoft hires former SEC and CFTC regulator as Chief Legal Officer

"Recruiting Alex to our team was an important step for TokenSoft to ensure our customers receive best in class compliance tooling for security token issuances," said Mason Borda, CEO of TokenSoft. "Alex's regulatory and blockchain experience will ensure our transfer agent offering can meet the complex compliance needs of all security offerings."

Alex has spent more than 17 years as an attorney and legal executive focused on the practice of regulatory, securities, and derivatives law. Over the past few years, he has been deeply involved in providing strategic guidance and establishing regulatory frameworks to a number of blockchain and cryptocurrency companies.

Alex's prior roles in the cryptocurrency space include:

General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Pangea, a global fintech company bringing banking and financial services to those unserved by the current marketplace via cryptocurrency, blockchain, and other innovations

Chief Regulatory Officer & Head of Legal at TrustToken, a fintech company that created the first regulatory-compliant stablecoin tied to the US dollar and other currencies

Head of Legal & Chief Compliance Officer at LedgerX, the first federally-authorized exchange and clearinghouse for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency derivatives

"I am very excited to join TokenSoft and to help it navigate the regulatory requirements for security offerings and token issuances," said Alex. "The regulatory framework for blockchain and cryptocurrency is rapidly evolving, and TokenSoft is at the forefront of paving a path of compliance for top-tier financial institutions looking to issue digital assets."

Prior to his cryptocurrency roles, Alex served in a number of senior legal and compliance roles with regulators and self-regulatory organizations including the:

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) where he was intimately involved in the regulatory response to the credit crisis.

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) where he was a part of rulemaking efforts under the Dodd-Frank Act.

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), a systemically important financial market utility (SIFMU) where he led the implementation of a regulatory framework in response to Dodd-Frank requirements.

Alex received a J.D. from Stanford University Law School focusing on the study of law and economics. He attained an M.B.A. in Entrepreneurship and Analytic Finance from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business specializing in the financial analysis of innovative investment products and how startups create and sustain competitive advantages. Alex also graduated with a B.A. in Economics & Politics from Oberlin College.

