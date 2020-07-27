Tokeny Solutions Partners with Inveniam to deliver Data Integrity and Price Discovery for Private Securities

LUXEMBOURG, and NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokeny Solutions (Tokeny), an industry-leading tokenization platform based in Luxemburg and backed by Euronext, is announcing a collaboration with Inveniam and its Inveniam.io platform, delivering data integrity and price discovery. Tokeny's technology, enhanced by Inveniam's software, provides the foundation for increased private market asset liquidity and public-like performance of these assets. This public-like performance is made possible with data integrity and price discovery functionality driven by better data on the underlying businesses and their assets.

Tokeny and Inveniam will create digital securities for investors with seamless integration and will facilitate the secondary market trading of private market securities. Tokeny has expertise in the compliant issuance, transfer, and management of digital securities. The T-REX (Token for Regulated Exchanges) protocol allows market actors to apply trust, compliance and control while utilizing blockchain technology. Inveniam.io provides automated workflows, also known as robotic process automation ("RPA"). RPAs gather performance data on underlying real assets that inform digital tokens. Inveniam.io digitally certifies, indexes, fields, and validates real asset performance data that is commutable and proven.

"Inveniam's data integrity and fair market value pricing functionality will enrich Tokeny's security tokens to facilitate the forthcoming secondary market for real estate assets. The Inveniam.io platform complements ours, making this a synergistic tokenization powerhouse," said Daniel Coheur, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Tokeny Solutions.

"We look forward to a mutually beneficial collaboration with Tokeny in this initiative. This combined service will deliver real-time price discovery, liquidity and transparency for digitizing private assets; something that was not possible before now," said Patrick D. O'Meara, Inveniam's Founder and CEO. "Combining user-friendly end-to-end solutions of Tokeny's technology with data integrity and real-time fair market value Verified by Inveniam™, provides a powerful competitive edge for private market asset owners."

About Tokeny Solutions:

Tokeny Solutions allows companies operating in private markets to benefit from blockchain technology by increasing operational efficiency, enforcing global compliance obligations, enabling automation, and gaining a competitive advantage. Tokeny is the market leader in delivering an institutional grade and modular end-to-end platform allowing for the issuance, transfer, and management of tradable digital assets/security tokens, such as tokenized loans, structured notes, equity, and funds.

About Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc.:

Inveniam is a Fintech SaaS company with offices in New York City and Northville, MI. Founded in 2017, Inveniam has built Inveniam.io, a powerful technology platform that utilizes Big Data, AI, and blockchain technology to provide not only surety of data, but high functioning use of that data in a distributed data eco-system. When Verified by Inveniam™, users can obtain real-time pricing of private, infrequently traded assets, accelerate diligence, accurately price, and identify buyers for those assets.

