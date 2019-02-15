TokersHub Offers Wholesale Glass Pipes for Smoke Shop Owners

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale head shop and smoke shop suppliers with a wide selection of products, quality, great customer service, and reasonable prices are tough to find; that's why TokersHub has become the new go-to source for smoke shop owners around the country. It offers a wide selection of products, including glass pipe wholesale , wholesale vape supplies, wholesale dab rigs, wholesale rolling trays, and more.

TokersHub prides itself in providing the best quality for their customers. The build quality is unmatched, as it provides thick and durable glass that will stand up to normal wear and tear. Many of TokersHub's wholesale pipes are available in 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm joint sizes, and feature either a male or female design. A perfect example of this is the Sci-Fi Futuristic Glass tobacco pipes, an exclusive product that is only available on TokersHub. Sci-Fi Futuristic Glass has become a staple in many smoke shops around the country for their one-of-a-kind designs, build quality and affordability. TokersHub also offers a wide selection of products such as wood, stone, metal, and silicone pipes in all sorts of colors, shapes, and sizes, as well as wholesale smoking accessories, and much more.

TokersHub also offers a wide selection of high-quality quartz products including wholesale quartz nails , which have been growing in popularity over the years due to their ability to provide a clean taste for those who use them.

Not only does TokersHub have a giant selection of products, but it is also constantly adding new arrivals each and every week. A perfect example is the Sci-Fi Futuristic Glass 10" 9mm Sandblasted with Gold Unique Prints, made for dry herbs, comes with a thick shooter water pipe straight shooter, unique front and back patterns which are Sandblasted in black and gold.

Those who subscribe to TokersHub's online newsletter will receive access to exclusive deals and products. It also offers free shipping on orders of $1000 or more within the Continental United States and also offers bulk pricing discounts for customers that order in big volume. It also offers next-day shipping to California, Nevada, and Arizona.

TokersHub has become the unofficial supplier for head shops around the country, and for good reason: the combination of selection, customer service, and prices keep shop owners coming back for more.

For More Information Contact:

Jay Singh | Owner and CEO

tokershub@yahoo.com

(877) 330-9526

Instagram: @tokershub

www.tokershub.com

SOURCE TokersHub

