Tokio Marine Holdings to Acquire Commodity & Ingredient Hedging, a Leading Provider of Technology-Enabled Risk Management Solutions for the Agricultural Economy

CHICAGO and TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. ("Tokio Marine"), a leading global insurance group, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Commodity & Ingredient Hedging ("CIH"), a leading provider of risk management solutions for the agricultural and commodity sectors, from Falfurrias Capital Partners ("Falfurrias"). The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of calendar year 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Chicago, CIH helps agricultural producers, grain merchandisers, and other businesses manage commodity price risk through an integrated suite of consulting, brokerage, and insurance services, all powered by a proprietary technology platform. CIH's unique and proprietary offering combines weekly, education-driven advisory sessions with real-time execution capabilities across both insurance and derivatives markets, allowing clients to view, model, and manage exposure through a single interface. CIH's integrated approach, deep commodity expertise, and focus on client education have made it a trusted partner across the agricultural value chain and a leading solution in technology-enabled risk management.

Tokio Marine, through this acquisition, will add a highly complementary business that will enhance its specialty offerings in the U.S. agricultural sector and expand its non-insurance risk solutions capabilities. The combination will further strengthen the capabilities of Tokio Marine HCC's agricultural business, diversify the group's earnings and benefit customers in the agricultural economy.

On behalf of Tokio Marine Group, "We're excited to welcome CIH," said Susan Rivera, CEO of TMHCC. "The team has built an impressive business that combines deep agricultural expertise with innovative technology to help clients manage price volatility. This partnership expands our ability to deliver comprehensive risk solutions beyond traditional insurance and supports Tokio Marine Group's long-term strategy to grow through diversified, fee-based services."

"Through our partnership with Falfurrias Capital Partners, we've worked together to strengthen our technology, expand our service model, and position CIH for continued growth," said Pat Gregory, CEO of CIH. "Joining Tokio Marine will allow us to extend our reach, broaden our capabilities, and deepen the support we provide to clients navigating complex commodity markets."

"Pat and the CIH team have built an exceptional business at the intersection of technology, risk management, and agriculture," said Wilson Sullivan, Partner at Falfurrias. "We're proud to have supported CIH's growth and innovation and are confident that Tokio Marine is the ideal partner to advance the company's next chapter."

William Blair served as financial advisor and K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel to Falfurrias and CIH on the transaction. Evercore served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Tokio Marine.

About CIH

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based CIH provides clients with the critical information, tools and skills needed to make better risk management decisions. Through a unique combination of education, regular consultation and technology tools, CIH provides comprehensive risk management services to producers, importers/exporters, elevators, traders and end users in various agriculture industries, including hog, beef, dairy, poultry/feed, ethanol and crop. Serving over a thousand clients, CIH is widely recognized as a leader in margin and risk management in the agricultural commodity markets. Visit www.cihedging.com.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine is one of the world's largest global insurance and risk players with a market capitalization of approximately JPY 11.1 trillion ($74 billion) as of March 31, 2025, a network encompassing Japan and 57 countries and regions worldwide, and over 51,000 employees. Tokio Marine Group has the capabilities to drive genuine positive changes through a business model grounded in a sense of purpose and social responsibility, built on 146 years of history and an enduring culture that fosters innovation and expertise.

Composed of a diverse range of insurance and solutions businesses across the world, that bring a depth and breadth of capabilities to address and mitigate the ever-evolving risks we face, we provide our clients and communities with the security they need to move forward, while working to create more resilient societies and a better tomorrow. Its stock is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in growth companies. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, risk & integration, talent, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com.

SOURCE Falfurrias Management Partners