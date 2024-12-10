Tokio Marine North America Services Named One of Computerworld's 2025 Best Places to Work in IT

The company made the Best Places to Work in IT list for the third consecutive year and is ranked #2 in the Small Companies category.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine North America Services (TMNAS) is one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in IT according to Foundry's Computerworld. TMNAS achieved the #2 ranking in the Small Companies category, its highest ranking to date and third straight year making the list. Beyond the #2 overall ranking, TMNAS was ranked #1 for Career Development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.

"We are extremely honored to have been recognized by Computerworld for the third year in a row," shared Bob Pick, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at TMNAS. "Our IT team plays a crucial role in driving success for Tokio Marine and we strive to ensure our employees feel supported and valued as well. We want them to learn and grow with us as technology capabilities and digital demand evolve."

TMNAS provides professional services across the U.S. and Mexico to several of the North American businesses of the Tokio Marine Group. The company's IT department develops, maintains, and innovates digital technology solutions to deliver market-leading solutions, insights, and customer service 24/7. Their work helps support over 3,200 people, contributing to the generation of innovative solutions and leading to $5.5 billion in annual premium revenue.

In addition to making the Best Places to Work in IT list, TMNAS has received several other top workplace honors. These include being named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for In the Nation, Best Places to Work in Insurance, and Best Places to Work in PA. To learn more, visit TMNAS.com.

About Tokio Marine North America Services

Tokio Marine North America Services (TMNAS) was established in 2012 as the shared services company for Tokio Marine North America, Inc. (TMNA), the U.S. holding company for the Japan-based Tokio Marine Group. With headquarters located in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, TMNAS provides value-added services to Tokio Marine Group companies including Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), First Insurance Company of Hawaii (FICOH), and Tokio Marine America (TMA) and its insurance companies. TMNAS' range of services includes Actuarial, Corporate Communications, Facilities, Finance & Accounting, Information Technology, Internal Audit, Human Resources, and Legal. These services deliver efficiency and innovation through the streamlining of processes, while building synergies across business units. For more information, please visit www.TMNAS.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

