Tokio Marine Vietnam Powers Customer Experience with OpenText

Leading insurance company accelerates service delivery with modern tools to digitize processes and improve efficiency

WATERLOO, ON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam (TMIV), a P&C insurer in Vietnam, implemented OpenText solutions to modernize its client communication strategy and enable rapid delivery of information to customers.

Providing high-quality insurance and risk management services to enterprises across the region, TMIV has established itself as a trusted partner for its customers in a dynamic and competitive industry. As part of its growth and expansion plans, the company strives to provide the highest standards of service, including clear, prompt client communications by developing efficient workflows that enable seamless processing of high-volume client requests.

"One of the most important pieces of client communication for us is the policy document. Previously, we relied on manual processes to design, edit, and personalize these documents. This approach was so time-consuming, increased production costs, and resulted in long wait periods for customers," said Mr. Hideki Maeomote, General Director of TMIV. "We needed a solution that would streamline and accelerate our document workflows, which is aligned with our values to "Japan Quality" to our customers. With OpenText Exstream™ we have modernized internal processes and cut time spent on preparing insurance documents by almost half."

"Helping customers approach new business opportunities by modernizing their workflows is paramount in creating customer value," said James McGourlay, Executive Vice President, International Sales, OpenText. "By relying on OpenText, TMIV is transforming standard client communication processes to provide highly effective and efficient client experiences. We're pleased to continue working with our valued partner Delaware to explore more avenues to help TMIV expand their digital modernization strategy."

To improve customer experience, TMIV leveraged OpenText Exstream and accelerated the creation of policy documents by 40 percent, helping the company to process growing volumes of client requests. Manual processes were replaced with streamlined digital authoring and editing tools, cutting production costs and improving customer satisfaction as clients now receive their policy information faster. The solution was also utilized by the company's Indonesia non-life insurance entity, PT Asuransi Tokio Marine Indonesia (TMI), for policy issuance.

Read the customer story here.

About Tokio Marine Group

Tokio Marine was established in 1879 as the first insurance company in Japan and has grown over the decades, now offering an extensive selection of General and Life insurance products and solutions in 46 countries and regions worldwide.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation