TOKIT Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Instant Ice-Making Water Filter T1 Ultra

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKIT, a rising star in home appliances, has just announced its upcoming crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Their latest offering, the AkuaPure T1 Ultra Countertop Ice Water Filter, promises to revolutionize water purification with its unique feature of delivering freshly chilled, premium quality water. Building on the success of their previous TOKIT Omni Cook project, which raised approximately $1.14 million with the backing of 1566 supporters, TOKIT is poised to introduce another groundbreaking product to the market.

"We are thrilled about the launch of our latest campaign on Kickstarter. Three years ago, we introduced the Omni Cook with overwhelmingly positive results. Today, we take pride in unveiling our new ice-making water filter, meticulously designed for the North American market. It caters to a range of customer needs and aims to promote a healthier and more convenient lifestyle for all," said Herbert Fan, General Manager of TOKIT.

The product has a host of remarkable features such as:

Utilizing cutting-edge refrigeration technology to effectively chill water to temperatures as low as 41°F Nine-level Temperature Control : Experience a wide range of temperatures from cold to hot with nine precise temperature settings. Adjust the water temperature in just 3 seconds for immediate hot drinks.

: Experience a wide range of temperatures from cold to hot with nine precise temperature settings. Adjust the water temperature in just 3 seconds for immediate hot drinks. Multi-Stage RO System with Dual Filters : Utilizing Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology with a 99.9% removal rate, effectively eliminating contaminants such as PFAS and Lead, ensuring pure and safe drinking water.

: Utilizing Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology with a 99.9% removal rate, effectively eliminating contaminants such as PFAS and Lead, ensuring pure and safe drinking water. Dual UV Sterilization : Attaining a 99.9% sterilization rate to enhance safety further.

: Attaining a 99.9% sterilization rate to enhance safety further. Long-Lasting Filter : Enjoy superior taste with a long-lasting filter lasting up to 12 months, purifying 4000 liters of water, which is equivalent to around 11,428 bottles of mineral water. Enhanced with Sri Lankan coconut shell activated carbon for improved water taste.

: Enjoy superior taste with a long-lasting filter lasting up to 12 months, purifying 4000 liters of water, which is equivalent to around 11,428 bottles of mineral water. Enhanced with Sri Lankan coconut shell activated carbon for improved water taste. Dual Water Lines : Keep hot and cold water separate for added safety with minimal energy use.

: Keep hot and cold water separate for added safety with minimal energy use. Real-Time Monitoring : Equipped with a smart screen for real-time alerts on water quality, quantity, and filter replacement, providing attentive service like a personal butler.

: Equipped with a smart screen for real-time alerts on water quality, quantity, and filter replacement, providing attentive service like a personal butler. Tool-Free Installation: Compact in size (L 46 x W 20 x H 43 cm) with a small space requirement, this product requires no installation, simply plug and play for instant use.

Notably, the first 300 supporters can avail themselves of a special offer at just $399 for the product, which includes 1 PPC filter and 1 RO filter. For the first 200 backers, there's an exclusive deal at $469 for a favorable set, comprising 2 PPC filter and 2 RO filter. This filter set is a special benefit for the crowdfunding supporters, as these filters will not be available for individual purchase in 2024. The list price for the countertop is $699 each, with PPC filters priced at $59each and RO filters at $69each.

In order to elevate the overall user experience, a specialized after-sales team has been set up exclusively for U.S. customers, providing thorough operational guides and comprehensive after-sales support. Furthermore, The T1 Ultra has been certificated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and meets UL standards to ensure product safety.

According to Quench, people favor revitalizing ice water for various reasons. Its mild taste, contrasting with room temperature options, is a key draw, offering immediate refreshment post-workout or during warm conditions. The preference for cold water may arise from an innate drive for cleanliness and health protection. Moreover, the swift sense of rehydration from chilled beverages is largely psychological, influenced by brain neurons that monitor thirst levels according to the body's hydration status. Typically, it takes hours to get ice cubes ready to put in water for people who want to enjoy a cup of iced water.

The slow process of making ice can be frustrating, especially when you need ice cubes quickly and haven't planned ahead. This delay can especially be exasperating when you're expecting faster results. That's exactly why the T1 Ultra was created—to provide instant ice water for everyone.

TOKIT AkuaPure is dedicated to being an indispensable water purification expert in household living. The brand's vision revolves around enhancing people's quality of life and safeguarding their health by delivering exceptional products and services. Looking ahead, TOKIT will continue to innovate and advance its technology to meet the evolving demand of modern households for high-quality drinking water.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tokitomnicook/akuapure-t1-ultra-ultimate-lce-water-filter-solution

About TOKIT

Established in 2018, TOKIT is dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the cooking experience for users through smart technology. Our mission is to infuse joy into cooking and empower users to explore the culinary arts with delight. We are committed to building a collaborative international smart kitchen ecosystem that fosters innovation and creativity in the realm of culinary pursuits.

