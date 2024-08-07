TOKIT Unveils State-of-the-Art Water Filter Collection AkuaPure Crafted for North America Homes

Tokit AkuaPure T1

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PR Newswire/ -- TOKIT, a rising star in home appliances, is gearing up to launch its latest water filtration series, AkuaPure, in North America. This innovative line, including AkuaPure T1 RO System Countertop Water Filter and AkuaPure U2 RO System Under Sink Water Filter, employs a comprehensive Reverse Osmosis (RO) system for real-time filtration without concealed water tanks, ensuring the utmost safety in drinking water. Not only does it maintain water purity, but it also enriches the water with strontium elements to enhance taste while meeting the body's trace mineral requirements, promising a fresh drinking experience like never before.

"We believe in our products and look forward to providing our users with an enhanced water experience. Internally, our team has calculated that each set of filters in the AkuaPure T1 Countertop lasts for at least 24 months, purifying 4000 liters of water, which equates to approximately 11,428 bottles of mineral water. We're dedicated to offering a sustainable and superior drinking solution for all." said Herbert, General Manager of TOKIT.

The AkuaPure product line incorporates a range of advanced technologies that not only guarantee the purity and safety of water but also enhance its taste and essential microelement, strontium. Moreover, with an efficient filtration system, these products offer users a more convenient and reassuring drinking experience.

The key features of the two products are as follows:

Tokit AkuaPure T1 Countertop

Advanced 6-Stage RO Filtration: The advanced RO system efficiently eliminates minute particles, harmful substances, and bacteria from water. With RO membrane pore sizes typically around 0.0001 microns, it can filter out impurities smaller than this diameter, such as heavy metals like lead, pesticide residues, viruses, bacteria, and PFAS like PFOS, effectively removing over 99.9% of contaminants.

Enhanced Taste: The adoption of strontium-rich mineralized filter enhances the water by infusing it with strontium elements, maintaining purity while improving taste. Strontium elements work to enhance the flavor, making it fresher and more enjoyable to drink. Research indicates that 98% of strontium in the body is found in the bones, and a moderate intake of strontium contributes to bone health. Instant Setup: Plug-and-play convenience for a healthier drinking experience.

Instant Setup: Plug-and-play convenience for a healthier drinking experience. Extended Lifespan: With a lifespan of up to 36 months, the RO membrane is durable and long-lasting. Scientifically designed and manufactured RO systems can maintain high filtration efficiency over time, reducing the hassle of frequent filter changes and lowering maintenance costs.

Smart Control Interface: Equipped with real-time monitoring of water quality, including Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels, filter replacement reminder, low water level alerts, and other functions.

TOKIT AkuaPure U2 Under Sink

Advanced 6-Stage RO Filtration: Removing 99.9% of over 1,000 contaminants with 0.0001-micron accuracy.

Enhanced Flavor: Featuring strontium mineral rock filtration technology for naturally mineral-rich home water.

Ultra-High Efficiency: Producing 600 GPD per day, filters a glass of water in 8 seconds, with a 2:1 pure to drain ratio, saving 85% of water waste.

Tankless Design: Ensuring a constant supply of purified water, avoiding waiting times. The tankless design eliminates the risk of secondary contamination and offers easy maintenance compared to products with traditional tanks.

Dual Faucet: Two filtration modes cater to different needs—one end for daily tasks like handwashing and vegetable cleaning, the other for drinking water and cooking.

Easy Installation: Integrated design for convenient, space-saving setup.

Notably, both products have been certificated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and meet UL standards to ensure product safety. Besides, customers can rely on the robust after-sales support provided by the company. With a one-year service package and technical assistance available via the website or email, users can rest assured that they will receive prompt and efficient support to address any query or issue they may encounter, ensuring a seamless experience with the product.

Water quality has consistently been a primary concern for Americans. Recent report from CNN in March indicates a pervasive issue of "forever chemicals", also known as PFAS, contaminates nearly half of the tap water in the US. Another report shows that over two-thirds of children under the age of 6 in Chicago may be exposed to lead-contaminated water. Such a revelation underscores the pressing need for continued optimization and solutions to address water quality issues across the US.

TOKIT AkuaPure is dedicated to becoming an indispensable expert in household water purification. Under the slogan "Pure Water, Expertly Yours," the brand's vision is to enhance people's quality of life and safeguard their health by providing outstanding products and services.

The list price for the AkuaPure T1 is 399 USD, whereas the AkuaPure U2 is 359 USD. Don't miss out on the exclusive launch deals with extra discounts after the official release on August 8th! Another exciting news is the ice maker - AkuaPure T1 Ultra UV RO System countertop - is on the verge of its launch! Keep an eye out for its arrival!

About TOKIT

Established in 2018, TOKIT is dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the cooking experience for users through smart technology. Our mission is to infuse joy into cooking and empower users to explore the culinary arts with delight. We are committed to building a collaborative international smart kitchen ecosystem that fosters innovation and creativity in the realm of culinary pursuits.

