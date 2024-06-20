TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL Enhances Sustainability Efforts with ESG Bonds and Positive Impact Evaluation

SAKURA, Japan, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL CO., LTD. (hereafter "TOKIWA"), proudly announces its participation in the "Positive Impact Evaluation" initiative offered by Chiba Bank to enhance its efforts for sustainability management. This initiative entails a comprehensive analysis and assessment of the economic, environmental, and societal impacts -- both positive and negative -- of corporate activities, aimed at providing continuous support for these initiatives. Chiba Bank, in collaboration with Chibagin Research Institute, conducts the evaluation, assisting businesses in setting and tracking key performance indicators (KPIs). To ensure objectivity, the assessment will be reviewed by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR), providing third-party opinions (*1).

Schematic chart of "Positive Impact Evaluation": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106604/202406101957/_prw_PI3fl_UD8Zd3We.png

Positive Impact Evaluation product outline: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106604/202406101957/_prw_PI2fl_FGTRf8ba.png

The framework of this initiative aligns with the "Positive Impact Finance Principles" established by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) (*2). Verification of compliance with these principles has been confirmed through third-party opinions from JCR.

Positive Impact Evaluation product outline for TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106604/202406101957/_prw_PI4fl_H8iqAcW5.png

Established in 1949, TOKIWA is Japan's pioneering phytochemistry company, headquartered in Sakura City, Chiba Prefecture. The company specializes in extracting and refining functional components from plants, producing active pharmaceutical ingredients, health food components, and raw materials for cosmetics, which are supplied to over 2,000 businesses worldwide. TOKIWA also collaborates with universities and research institutions on R&D focused on plant functionality and offers analytical services and contract refining, meeting all phytochemistry-related needs.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, TOKIWA has issued two private bonds totaling 400 million JPY to support its ESG initiatives. These include raising 100 million JPY through Mizuho Bank's "SDGs Promotion Support Private Bonds" and 300 million JPY through Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's "Empowering the World" private bonds. Guided by its philosophy, TOKIWA aims for 99% carbon neutrality, recycling extraction residues, and promoting educational CSR activities, with the goal of exceeding SDG targets by 2030. The Positive Impact Evaluation, resulting in a 95% funding rate through ESG finance and corporate bonds as of June 2024, underscores TOKIWA's commitment to sustainability management and its vision of becoming the world's leading phytochemistry company by its centenary.

Notes:

(*1) For more information on the third-party opinion regarding compliance with the "Principles for Positive Impact Finance" and the rationality of the KPIs used, please visit the Japan Credit Rating Agency's website ( https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/greenfinance/ ).

(*2) Organization established based on a voluntary agreement between the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), a subsidiary body of the United Nations, and financial institutions

For more information, please visit the company's website: https://www.tokiwaph.co.jp/en/

SOURCE TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL CO., LTD.