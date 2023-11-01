Tokki Launches at Target: The New Endlessly Reusable Gift Bags Expand Nationally to Eliminate Gift Wrap Waste + Create Stronger Connections Through Gifting This Holiday Season

On a Mission to Combat Excess Holiday Landfill Waste + Ignite Joy, Seattle-Based Serial Entrepreneur Jane Park Debuts Tokki's Newest Product + Styles at Target, Inspiring a Joyful + Modernized Gifting Experience this Holiday Season

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tokki , a line of eco-friendly gift bags designed with a built-in digital greeting card meant to spark connection and encourage endless regifting, announces its first-ever nationwide retail partnership with leading retailer Target.

Tokki Cub Sparkle Reusable Gift Bag with EverGREETING Card

On a mission to build more powerful and personalized forms of connection through gifting with a sustainable gift wrap solution, whether Tokki appeals to consumers' desire for connection via personalized content creation or becoming more eco-conscious, this newly reimagined gifting experience is now available to millions, with 75% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Target .

Beginning November 1, eleven new holiday gift bag styles adorned with Tokki's built-in digital greeting card via QR code (its trademarked EverGREETING™️ card), will be available in select Target stores nationwide and Target.com. Debuting in all 1,900 Target doors on December 3, is the Tokki Reusable Gift Card Holder + EverGREETING™️ Card, a "mini bag" designed to securely hold a gift card, plus a personalized message.

How Tokki Creates Connection:

1) Connect 1:1! (Even if you're not there!) – Tokki's QR Card comes standard on every gift bag -- it's your own personal digital greeting card that allows you to upload any message with photos, videos or GIFS. Save every card you get + give in your Tokki Album!

2) Help the Planet: All-in-one solution, not only are Tokkis made entirely from recycled water bottles (100% post-consumer rPET), but also eliminate the need for gift wrap, greeting cards, and tissue paper (all which contribute to 2.3M lbs of annual landfill waste--enough to circle earth 9x!!) Tokki's beautifully designed decorative bags feature a snap closure for no-peek gifting (no need for single-use tissue paper!), and a built-in digital greeting card via QR code.

3) Encourage the Regifting Movement! Designed for endless reuse (in a very modern, cool, and non-offensive way), Tokki--meaning 'rabbit' in Korean-- encourages gifters to keep on giving. When the receiver wants to re-gift their Tokki, they just press a button to upload a new card and send it on its way! Anyone who previously received that same Tokki can follow along on its journey as it's re-gifted and new QR Cards are added, so you can always track where your Tokki hops to next!

Founded by serial entrepreneur Jane Park after scaling her first venture, Julep, from an online-first beauty brand to omnichannel (distributed at Ulta, Sephora and Nordstrom), and later selling it as part of a $120M deal, Tokki's growth is promising given Park's successful approach. Debuting on Tokki.com in 2020 as a DTC e-commerce brand, it has since expanded to 420 independent retailers across the country and partnered with QVC earlier this year.

"Full of affordable innovations, inspiring collaborations, and continuously adding value to communities, Tokki could not have found a better home than Target," Tokki founder and CEO, Jane Park shares. "When you think of a one-stop-shop for gift wrap necessities -- tape, wrapping paper, tissue paper, bags -- you think: Target," she says, adding, "We couldn't be more pleased to give Target consumers an alternative option, a condensed option, and a simpler option that will not only make their lives easier and effortlessly more sustainable, but also provide an additional gift: the intrinsic value of connection that we all crave. Knowing that they're going to spark joy in someone else beyond the material gift they're giving. We look forward to people creating new traditions with Tokki; ones that exceed the joy derived from finding that 'perfect gift' by sparking an internal connection that's proven so important to us all on a basic human level."

Product Details:

Tokki Reusable Gift Card Holder + EverGREETING™️ Card ($5) : Designed to securely hold a gift card, gift certificate or money, these mini bags (2.8" x 3.6") also feature a QR code for a customized digital greeting card that makes giving a gift card feel more personal, and less of a last-minute resort.

: Designed to securely hold a gift card, gift certificate or money, these mini bags (2.8" x 3.6") also feature a QR code for a customized digital greeting card that makes giving a gift card feel more personal, and less of a last-minute resort. Tokki Reusable Gift Bag + EverGREETING™️ Card (Prices range from $5 - $7 ) Sizes available Medium (8"x4.25"x 10.5"), Large (10.25" x 4.5" x 13.75"), XL (12.5" x 5.5" x 17") -- Give joyfully and sustainably this holiday season with Tokki! Simply scan the QR code and customize your digital greeting card with personal photos, videos, and GIFs. When the recipient scans, your personalized card will instantly appear! No need to buy wrapping paper, tissue, or paper greeting cards—Tokki™️ is an all-in-one solution. Perfect for teacher gifts, holiday parties, Christmas gifts, long distance gifts, thank you gifts, and other special occasions and events.

To shop the Tokki collection online, please visit: https://www.target.com/s?searchTerm=tokki&prehydrateSearch=true

Press Contact:

Samantha Perriello, Pace Public Relations

[email protected]

585.727.0991

About Tokki:

Tokki is revolutionizing the gift wrap category – making gifting more meaningful and sustainable. In 2019, while cleaning up a Christmas morning aftermath, Tokki founder and CEO Jane Park was shocked to learn that the U.S. gift wrap industry contributes to 2.3 MILLION POUNDS of annual U.S. landfill waste, which sparked her idea for Tokki. Tokki enables users to gift more memorably by attaching videos and photos using a unique QR code that's paired with gift bags made out of recycled water bottles. Tokki Eco-Gifting Sets (QR card + gift bag) are designed to be reused over and over -- hence its name, Tokki, which means 'rabbit' in Korean, symbolizing gifts hopping from one person to the next-- thus reducing waste with each gift given. Tokki's unique digital + physical gifting experience has 10 patents pending.

SOURCE Tokki