Toku Launches Sei-Native Stablecoin Payroll Payments

Employees and remittances can now be paid and settled instantly on Sei, avoiding the days-long delays of traditional bank settlement

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sei Development Foundation, an independent US non-profit dedicated to the advancement and adoption of open source, permissionless protocols like Sei Network, today announced the native integration of the Sei Network into Toku's proprietary API-based payroll management system. The Sei Network is the fastest EVM Layer-1 blockchain built to support world-scale decentralized applications. The integration will power the instant payment and settlement of employee payroll and corporate remittances on Sei.

"Real world adoption of Sei is happening at scale and in real time, and now employees and vendors of companies using Toku can now get paid instantly, anywhere in the world, all on Sei," said Justin Barlow, Executive Director of Sei Development Foundation. "Instant, borderless, onchain payments are accelerating the way businesses operate around the world, and thanks to Toku, a greater amount of that transaction volume will happen on Sei."

"The Sei integration is part of Toku's broader initiative to make stablecoin payroll available across leading blockchain ecosystems," said Kenneth O'Friel, Toku CEO and Co-Founder. "By connecting compliant payroll infrastructure with scalable settlement networks, Toku enables enterprises and employees to experience the benefits of digital dollars in everyday income."

Toku's API connects employers and leading payroll services providers - like Workday and ADP - enabling them to seamlessly transact using USDC stablecoins. Sei Development Foundation is among the leading employers using the system for payroll, vendor remittances, and token distribution.

The Sei Network is a blockchain purpose-built for fast, cheap financial transactions. As of February 11, 2026, Sei has:

About Toku

Toku is the global platform for token and stablecoin payroll. From employment and payroll to tax and benefits, Toku enables any company to pay their team in any token or stablecoin using their existing payroll systems. Learn more at www.toku.com .

About Sei

Sei is a blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed more than five billion transactions across more than 90 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and Circle Ventures – and includes talent from companies like Robinhood, Google, Coinbase, Databricks, Uber, and Goldman Sachs.

To learn more about Sei, visit www.sei.io .

About Sei Development Foundation

Sei Development Foundation is an independent US non-profit dedicated to the advancement and adoption of open source, permissionless protocols like Sei – the fastest EVM Layer 1 blockchain built to support world-scale decentralized applications. Through education, funding, and ecosystem support, the Foundation collaborates with a global community of builders and users to promote and expand the benefits of Sei and related projects.

To learn more about Sei Development Foundation, visit www.seifdn.org .

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Kenneth O'Friel

[email protected]

SOURCE Sei Development Foundation